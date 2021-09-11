Field hockey team looking for collective effort to lead the attack





Published: 11 Sept. 2021 07:30 am

With the graduation of record-setting goal-and-point-getter Katie Goyda, the Newtown High Schools hockey team will look to a group of forwards to combine in hitting the back of the cage and continue the success of the program in 2021. to put. Ellen Goyda, coach of the Nighthawks and Katies mother, is convinced that a collective effort can take the Nighthawks to the South-West Conference title fight. This year we would really focus on playing as a unit, Goyda said. Captains include center striker Reagan Schoen, left midfielder Maddy Twitchell, center midfielder Shannon Kelleher and left winger Izzy Butler. The goalkeeper is Cailyn Sullivan. Due to last year’s coronavirus-altered season, the SWC was split into two divisions and program cohorts, avoiding the usual mix and match of players that a coach might try. In addition, with all the unknowns and concerns about the potential for the season to be canceled at any time, the top priority was to ensure seniors had the best possible daily experience, Goyda said. With fewer restrictions this fall, Newtown’s coach will have a fresh approach and be able to experiment more with the roster. The Nighthawks won all of their regular season games before falling in the tournament semifinals last fall against eventual SWC North Division champion New Milford. This year, the Nighthawks are trying for a conference title and to go deep into the state tournament. There was no state tournament last fall and the hope is that teams will get that chance this time. I want to set the bar high for these girls because it’s achievable, Goyda said of the prospects of not only taking the program’s first SWC title since 2016, but also making a run in states. They hoped to give these children the recognition they deserve. In addition to tough conference teams like New Milford and South Division winner Immaculate of Danbury, other conference foes are poised to deliver good testing, and the Hawks have a challenging non-conference slate in place. Newtown opens the season on Saturday, September 11, when Trumbull visits the Blue & Gold Stadium at 4 p.m. Game two is a home clash with Mamaroneck, NY, on Monday, September 20 at 5:00 PM. Branford, Ridgefield, Fairfield Ludlowe and Greenwich are other opponents outside the conference waiting and standing to prepare Newtown for postseason success. Goalkeeper Cailyn Sullivan denies a shot on goal by Jules Battaglia during a preseason drill.Bee Photos, Hutchison Nella Walsh joins Maggie Labanca during the preseason. Lexi Bissit controls the ball during a drill in Treadwell Park. Morgan Melillo gets ready to put the ball on target during practice.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newtownbee.com/09112021/field-hockey-team-looking-for-collective-effort-to-lead-offense/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos