Lewis Hamilton predicts ‘easy’ Italian GP win for Max Verstappen





Lewis Hamilton expects title rival Max Verstappen to take a routine win at the Italian Grand Prix. Verstappen will start the race from the first of the grid after sprint qualifying winner Valtteri Bottas was given a grid penalty for an engine change Mercedes made on Friday. Hamilton had hoped to seize the initiative in the sprint race from second place, but made a slow start – he will start from fourth place on Sunday. The result of the sprint race also meant that Verstappen won two points over Hamilton in the title fight, extended his lead to five. With the McLarens of Daniel Ricciardo and Lando Norris between him and Verstappen, Hamilton is not looking at his chances of battling the Red Bull driver on track on Sunday. “You saw the pace of the Red Bull,” Hamilton told Sky Sports. “I don’t know if he was faster than Valtteri, but now he’s on pole, so it should be an easy win for him. “For me I just have to try and get past these McLarens”. Lewis Hamilton finished fifth in the sprint race of the Italian Grand Prix. Andrea Diodato/NurPhoto via Getty Images) On Red Bull’s pace at Monza, he added: “I think they have more pace than they’ve had all year. “They bring upgrades every week. From what I’ve been told there’s only one race where they haven’t brought an upgrade, so they’re constantly bringing performance to the car and they’ve done a great job. But well done to Valtteri today [for winning the sprint].” After his slow start, Hamilton spent the sprint race behind Norris. The McLaren drivers both had the soft tires while Red Bull and Mercedes fitted the medium tires to the car, which should have been an advantage later in the race when the soft tire started to decline in performance. “I think we underestimated how good they are” [soft tyres] “We have to try and figure out how to get past the McLarens tomorrow and try to limit the damage,” said Hamilton.

