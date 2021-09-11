How Nebraska vs. Buffalo to watch: NCAA Football live stream info, TV channel, time, match odds

Who’s playing

Buffalo @ Nebraska

Current records: Buffalo 1-0; Nebraska 1-1

Records last season: Nebraska 3-5; Buffalo 6-1

What to know

The Nebraska Cornhuskers will once again play host and welcome the Buffalo Bulls to Tom Osborne Field at Memorial Stadium, where kickoff is scheduled for Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET. After both teams make it easy on their previous opponents, one of them is set up to undergo a daunting change of fortune.

You can’t lose the game if you win every quarter, and that was exactly Nebraska’s strategy against the Fordham Rams last week. The Cornhuskers hurt Fordham at home 52-7. The game was all but over by the end of the third, at which point Nebraska had built a 38-7 lead. Nebraska QB Adrian Martinez hurled it as he passed for one TD and 232 yards on 32 attempts, in addition to rushing for one TD and 111 yards.

Meanwhile, Buffalo turned the game against the Wagner Seahawks into a track game, taking the gold after taking 566 yards to 102. Last Thursday, Buffalo really took it to Wagner for a full four quarters, taking home a 69-7 win. . With the Bulls leading from 38 to nothing at halftime, the match-up was almost over. Their RB Kevin Marks Jr. looked sharp as he hit two hasty touchdowns.

Buffalo’s defense was also on hand, as it moved past Wagner’s offensive line to sack the quarterback five times for a total loss of 34 yards. De Taylor Riggins and his two sacks walked in front. Those were the first bags for Riggins.

Their wins push Nebraska to 1-1 and Buffalo to 1-0. With both the Cornhuskers and Bulls bragging about impressive performances, it will be interesting to see which team instills some humility in the other.

How to watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 PM ET

Saturday at 3:30 PM ET True: Tom Osborne Field at Memorial Stadium-Lincoln, Nebraska

Tom Osborne Field at Memorial Stadium-Lincoln, Nebraska TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network To follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket costs:$14.00

Series history

This is the first time these teams have played against each other in the past six years.