Sports
Seniors return help Hampton girls tennis team to early season wins
Through:
Saturday 11 September 2021 | 11:01 am
On the first day of girls’ tennis practice in Hampton last month, Coach Grant McKinney could hardly believe his eyes.
Senior Megan Kang, one of the school’s top singles players who was sidelined last season due to covid concerns, walked onto the field at Hampton Community Park, racket in hand.
“I was shocked,” McKinney said. “I was so happy.”
A simple, easy-to-make administrative omission had left Kang off the official girls’ tennis list. When she filled out her ready-made form, she didn’t choose her sport, ‘Tennis’. She was completely free to play, but no one knew – until she got to the first practice.
“My name just wasn’t on the roster,” Kang said. “I filled out a form incorrectly. So it was a surprise when I showed up on the first day.”
A very pleasant surprise.
Suddenly the Talbots had their number 1 singles player and a senior captain to join a promising and youthful group striving to recover from last year’s 0-10 covid-crazed season.
And it didn’t take long to experience some success. The Talbots started the season with a 3-2 win over Penn-Trafford and continued with a string of competitive games.
“Last year we lost every game and we didn’t feel like we were fighting well,” said McKinney after the Talbots’ hard-fought 4-1 loss to a visit to Pine-Richland on September 2. “This year every game we feel could go for us, which is nice. They believe in their game. And they have to believe in their game.”
In the August 23 opener against visiting Penn-Trafford, freshman Grace Stitt defeated Lauren Burkley, 6-0, 6-1, for No. 2 singles and the tandems of Abi Green-Elena Herchenroether and Mallory Malloy-Heidi Kroneberg won the doubles games in the Talbots’ first win since 2019. Last year, the Talbots lost 4-1 to Penn-Trafford.
“It was really exciting,” said Malloy, a junior team captain. “Everyone cheered for each other. I just feel like it improved the mood a lot. It was really encouraging.”
The Talbots improved to 2-4 with a 3-2 nail biter over visiting Shaler on Sept. 7. Sophomore Emma Spiess took the win with her first win of the year at No. 3 singles.
Hampton has a long way to go to compete consistently in a section (2-AAA) that includes some of the WPIAL’s top programs.
But they keep getting better. Last season, they failed to win a match against seven of their 10 opponents and lost 5-0. They have not been eliminated in any of their first six games this year.
The Section 2-AAA singles tournament is scheduled for September 15-16 and the Section Doubles tournament is September 29-30.
“As a team, we were all a little sad about last year,” Stitt said. “It was very reassuring and nice to get that win (against Penn-Trafford).”
Stitt, 14, has a bright future. She is 4-2 on No. 2 singles, including an outright win for the Talbots’ lone point against Pine-Richland. She started playing tennis at the age of 7, but started taking the sport seriously about a year ago. She was finally able to beat her father, Mike, a solid tennis player in his own right.
“There’s no reason for me to take it easy (with her),” said Mike Stitt. ‘She’s better than me. If anything, we’ll get to the point where she has to take it easy.”
Hampton’s other top player, Kang, is one of the school’s most versatile student-athletes. She won No. 1 singles in straight sets in a 3-2 loss to Seneca Valley on August 30 and is also president of Hampton’s speech and debate team. She was named a National Speech and Debate All-American for 2021, an award earned by less than 1% of all high school debaters.
“I’m not trying to argue with her,” McKinney said.
Tags: Hampton
