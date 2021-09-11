Muscat to host WTT Youth Contender event in October





nutmeg – Some of the most promising and talented paddlers from around the world are expected to arrive in Muscat next month for the seventh leg of the highly competitive World Table Tennis (WTT) Youth Contender Series, to be held at the Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex ( SQSC) from October 10-16. Officials from the Oman Table Tennis Association (OTTA) are optimistic about the prospects of hosting another world-class table tennis event in Muscat, where they have successfully hosted similar events in the past. OTTA chief Abdullah BamaKhalif said: We are delighted to host the WTT Youth Contender Series in Muscat. The event brings together some of the best young people from around the world and we are delighted to host such a prestigious series. The WTT is the commercial and events company of the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) and aims to put players and fans at the center of all its activities to catapult the game to the forefront of the global sports business. As part of its mission, it will host the WTT Youth Contender Series and had initially scheduled 27 events in the series to be played from May-November 2021. The opening event was held in Vila Real, Portugal in May.

However, with the coronavirus pandemic disrupting the schedule, the series has only held six events, the seventh of which will be played in Muscat. After the Muscat leg, four events remain. Players in the WTT Youth Contender Series will compete for ITTF world ranking points as the sport’s rising stars also look to climb the ladder. The OTTA board recently met under the chairmanship of BamaKhalif, the OTTA president, and discussed the final preparations for hosting the event along with hosting an ITTF high-performance training camp. Both events will take place at the SQSC in October. The WTT Youth Contender competition in Muscat will have the boys competition from October 10-12, while the girls event will be from October 14-16. The events played in Muscat are U11, U13, U15, U17 and U19 singles. The registration deadline for the Muscat event closes on September 23. Prior to the tournament, an ITTF high-performance training camp will be organized at the same location from October 3-8. A total of 14 players including four from Oman (two boys and two girls) will attend the camp.

The OTTA board also gave the nod to a 10-day national junior camp, which began Friday. The domestic season starts on October 28 with the National Junior Championship from October 28-30. Oman is also sending a team to the 2021 Asian Championships, which will take place in Doha, Qatar, from September 28 to October 5. A three-man national team for the Asian Championships was also announced on Saturday with Asaad al Raisi, Muhannad al Balushi and Haitham al Mandhari named in the squad. Among the other decisions were the confirmation of the sultanate’s participation in the US ITTF Congress in November and the re-election of Masoud al Shaqsi as the sultanate’s representative on the GCC table tennis committee.

