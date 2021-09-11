Sports
Formula 1 Qualifying Results: Starting grid for the 2021 Italian Grand Prix
The sprint for the sprint, with a twist.
It is Formula 1’s second foray into the world of sprint qualifying, and it is the first time Valtteri Bottas has taken home a sprint qualifying flag. Kind of.
In the same week that Bottas was announced to replace Kimi Raikkonen at Alfa Romeo for the 2022 season, the Finnish driver won sprint qualifiers, but an engine penalty will force him to start Sunday’s Italian GP at the back of the field. Max Verstappen starts Sunday’s race from pole position.
Behind Verstappen are McLaren drivers Daniel Ricciardo and Lando Norris, who held off Lewis Hamilton from taking third place in Sunday’s race.
Apart from Bottas, qualifying was not without drama. Hamilton, who started second, quickly fell behind in the sprint and finished fourth. Pierre Gasly, last year’s winner at Monza, crashed in the first chicane of the sprint.
Here’s how they’ll line up in Italy this Sunday:
Formula 1 line-up for the 2021 Italian Grand Prix
Saturday’s sprint grid was set up with qualifying on Friday. Here’s how they lined up for Saturday’s sprint qualifying:
Although Bottas took home the checkered flag for the sprint, he will start last on the grid for Sunday’s race after receiving an engine penalty.
And this is how they will line up for Sunday’s race:
|Position
|Driver (Team)
|1.
|Max Verstappen (Red Bull)
|2.
|Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren)
|3.
|Lando Norris (McLaren)
|4.
|Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)
|5.
|Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)
|6.
|Carlos Sainz (Ferrari)
|7.
|Antonio Giovinazzi (Alfa Romeo)
|8
|Sergio Perez (Red Bull)
|9
|Lance Stroll (Aston Martin)
|10.
|Fernando Alonso (Alps)
|11.
|Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin)
|12.
|Esteban Ocon (Alps)
|13.
|Nicholas Latifi (Williams)
|14.
|George Russell (Willems)
|15.
|Yuki Tsunoda (Alpha Tauri)
|16.
|Nikita Mazepin (Hare)
|17.
|Robert Kubica (Haas)
|18.
|Mick Schumacher (Alfa Romeo)
|DNQ
|Pierre Gasly (Alpha Tauri)
|20.
|Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes)
On which channel is the F1 race on Sunday?
- Race: Italian Grand Prix
- Date: Sunday September 12
- TV channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch ESPN, fuboTV
The ESPN network family will broadcast all 2021 F1 races in the United States using the Sky Sports feed, with a few races moving to ABC later in the season.
In addition, ESPN Deportes serves as the exclusive Spanish-language home for all 2021 F1 races in the US
What time does the F1 race start on Sunday?
- Date: Sunday September 12
- Start time:9 a.m. ET
The 9am ET start time for Sunday’s race means the 2021 Italian GP will start at 3pm local time. The hourly start time means the lights will likely go out just after 9am. ET. ESPN’s pre-race show is usually broadcast in the hour prior to the start of the race.
Below is the full TV schedule for the weekend’s F1 events during the Italian GP.
|Date
|Event
|Time (ET)
|TV channel
|Friday Sept 10.
|Exercise 1
|08:30
|ESPNU
|Friday Sept 10.
|Qualifying
|Afternoon
|ESPN
|Saturday 11 September
|Exercise 2
|6 am
|ESPN2
|Saturday 11 September
|Sprint Qualification
|10:30 am
|ESPN2
|Sunday September 12
|race
|9 o’clock
|ESPN2
Formula 1 live stream for Italian Grand Prix
For those who don’t have a cable or satellite subscription, there are four main OTT TV streaming options with ESPN: fuboTV, Sling, Hulu, YouTubeTV, and AT&T Now. Of the four, Hulu and YouTubeTV offer free trial options.
Below are links to each.
For those who have a cable or satellite subscription but are not in front of a TV, Formula 1 races in 2021 can be streamed live via phones, tablets and other devices on the ESPN app with authentication.
Formula 1 schedule 2021
Formula 1 returns in 2021 with a zaftig schedule of 23 races, starting with the Bahrain Grand Prix on March 28 and ending with the usual Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on December 12.
The Canadian GP was canned as the country continues to struggle with coronavirus issues, and F1 added the Styrian GP instead. The French GP will be moved one week to June 20.
The race originally scheduled for October 3 in Singapore was also scrapped, with the Turkish GP back on the schedule on the same date. That race will take place at the Istanbul City Circuit.
The Portuguese Grand Prix returns for the second consecutive time after a 22-year absence. This year also sees the debut of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, which is scheduled for December.
|Date
|race
|Class
|Start time (ET)
|TV channel
|Winner
|28th of March
|Bahrain Grand Prix
|Bahrain International Circuit
|11 hours
|ESPN2
|Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)
|April 18
|Emilia Romagna Grand Prix
|Enzo and Dino Ferrari International Circuit
|9 o’clock
|To be determined
|Max Verstappen (Red Bull)
|May 2nd
|Portuguese Grand Prix
|Algarve International Circuit
|10 hours
|ESPN
|Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)
|The 9th of May
|Spanish Grand Prix
|Circuit Barcelona-Catalonia
|9 o’clock
|ESPN
|Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)
|May 23
|Monaco Grand Prix
|Monaco track
|9 o’clock
|ESPN2
|Max Verstappen (Red Bull)
|June the 6th
|Azerbaijan Grand Prix
|Baku . City Circuit
|8 am
|ESPN
|Sergio Perez (Red Bull)
|June 20
|French Grand Prix
|Circuit Paul Ricard
|9 o’clock
|ESPN2
|Max Verstappen (Red Bull)
|June 27
|Styria Grand Prix
|Red Bull ring
|9 o’clock
|ESPN
|Max Verstappen (Red Bull)
|July 4th
|Austrian Grand Prix
|Red Bull ring
|9 o’clock
|ESPN
|Max Verstappen (Red Bull)
|July 18
|British Grand Prix
|Silverstone Circuit
|10 hours
|ESPN
|Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)
|Aug 1
|Hungarian Grand Prix
|Hungaroring
|9 o’clock
|ESPN
|Esteban Ocon (Alps)
|29 Aug
|Belgian Grand Prix
|Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps
|9 o’clock
|ESPN2
|Max Verstappen (Red Bull)
|September 5
|Dutch Grand Prix
|Circuit Zandvoort
|9 o’clock
|ESPN2
|Max Verstappen (Red Bull)
|Sept 12
|Italian Grand Prix
|Monza National Circuit
|9 o’clock
|ESPN2
|To be determined
|Sept 26
|Russian Grand Prix
|Sochi Autodrom
|8 am
|ESPN2
|To be determined
|October 3
|Turkish Grand Prix
|Istanbul City Circuit
|To be determined
|ESPN2
|To be determined
|October 10
|Japanese Grand Prix
|International Racetrack Suzuka
|1 am
|ESPN2
|To be determined
|the 24th of October
|United States Grand Prix
|Circuit of the Americas
|3 p.m.
|ABC
|To be determined
|Oct 31
|Mexican City Grand Prix
|Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
|3 p.m.
|ABC
|To be determined
|November 7th
|Brazilian Grand Prix
|Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace
|Afternoon
|ESPN2
|To be determined
|November 21st
|Australian Grand Prix
|Albert Park Circuit
|1 am
|ESPN News
|To be determined
|5th of December
|Saudi Arabia Grand Prix
|Jeddah Street Circuit
|11:00 p.m.
|ESPN2
|To be determined
|12 December
|Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
|Yas Marina Circuit
|8 am
|ESPN2
|To be determined
