Chelsea 3-0 Aston Villa: ‘It’s been my dream since I was 11’ – Lukaku finally scores at Stamford Bridge
Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku said scoring at Stamford Bridge is something he’s dreamed of since he was a kid, after scoring twice in Chelsea’s win over Aston Villa.
The Belgian scored his first ever goals at the stadium on either side of a Mateo Kovacic attack, while Thomas Tuchel’s side kept their unbeaten start to the season.
“It’s been my dream since I was 11. I’ve worked hard for this moment,” said Lukaku.
He added: “I was up and down at the start [of my career] but I’ve found some consistency over the past three years. With experience and hard work I just keep working.
“It’s a good start, but we have to keep working. We know it’s going to be very competitive this year. A lot of teams will compete for the title.”
Lukaku kissed the club badge as he celebrated his opening game in front of Blues fans after beating Villa goalkeeper Jed Steer in his 15th appearance at Stamford Bridge overall.
The Belgian’s clinical finish through Steer’s legs came from a precise pass by Kovacic in his own half.
Lukaku sealed the win for Chelsea in stoppage time with a powerful finish from the edge of the penalty area.
The win takes Tuchel’s side to the second tier – tier on points and goal difference with leaders Manchester United – and sees the club reach an important milestone as they become only the second team in Premier League history to have 600 wins in the league achieved (Man Utd has 690).
Villa made to pay for missed opportunities
Villa’s preparations for their trip to Stamford Bridge were disrupted by the absence of first-choice goalkeeper Emi Martinez and winger Emi Buendia, who had to miss the game after the international break due to quarantine rules.
Stand-in goalkeeper Steer had a busy afternoon with Chelsea forcing three corners in the opening 10 minutes, eventually opening the scoring in 15 minutes.
The Blues broke down the Villa defense after a great pass from Kovacic in his own half found Lukaku on the edge of the penalty area.
The Belgian slalomed past Villa defender Axel Tuanzebe before passing Steer for his second Premier League goal of the season.
Dean Smith’s side created plenty of chances after trailing 1-0 and scored four times on target but couldn’t get past Blues goalkeeper Edouard Mendy.
Villa enjoyed a clear period after conceding and almost reacted when Ollie Watkins’ low drive forced Mendy to make an impressive save, diving low to the right to keep the attacker out on his first start of the season.
Mendy was the busiest of the two goalkeepers in the first half and had a letdown when Watkins wheeled him around but took one too many touches and allowed Thiago Silva to come back and block his goal-bound attempt.
Mendy cashed in on two saves in quick succession to reject Villa defenders Mings and Ezri Konsa, but all hopes of a comeback were dashed when Kovacic doubled Chelsea’s lead four minutes after the restart.
And they were punished for their missed opportunities when Kovacic doubled Chelsea’s lead early in the second half with a first finish in the bottom corner of Tyrone Mings’ weak backpass.
After scoring the first goal, the Croatian midfielder pounced on a weak Mings pass to put the ball past Steer and into the far corner for just his second Premier League goal ever.
Villa managed to keep Lukaku relatively quiet, with the 28-year-old making just 25 touches in 93 minutes – fewer than any player who started the game.
Though limited to just two chances, Lukaku scored from both and shot into the roof of the net from Cesar Azpilicueta’s pass to score eight goals in his last six Premier League outings against Villa.
Player of the match
LukakuRomelu Lukaku
Chelsea
Selection number9player nameLukaku
Selection number8player nameKovacic
Selection number16player nameMendy
Selection number29player namehavertz
Selection number6player nameThiago Silva
Selection number2player namerdiger
Selection number5player nameJorginho
Selection number28player nameAzpilicueta
Selection number14player namechalobah
Selection number3player nameAlonso
Selection number22player nameZiyech
Selection number20player nameHudson-Odoic
Selection number11player nameWerner
Selection number17player nameShall
Aston Villa
Selection number11player nameWatkins
Selection number7player nameMcGinn
Selection number31player nameBailey
Selection number4player nameSo
Selection number41player nameRamsey
Selection number15player nameTraor
Selection number2player nameCash
Selection number6player nameDouglas Luiz
Selection number3player nametarget
Selection number16player nameLet’s start
Selection number20player nameIngs
Selection number19player nameNakamba
Selection number12player nameTo steer
Selection number5player nameMings
Lineups
Chelsea
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 16Mendy
- 14chalobah
- 6Thiago Silva
- 2rdiger
- 20Hudson-Odoicis replaced byWernerBee 82′minutes
- 8Kovacic
- 17Shallis replaced byJorginhoBee 45′minutes
- 3AlonsoBooked at 61 minutes
- 22Ziyech
- 29havertzis replaced byAzpilicuetaBee 64′minutes
- 9Lukaku
deputies
- 1Arrizabalaga
- 4Christensen
- 5Jorginho
- 11Werner
- 12Loftus-Cheek
- 18Barkley
- 19mount
- 21Chillwell
- 28Azpilicueta
Aston Villa
Formation 5-3-2
- 12To steer
- 2Cash
- 4So
- 16Let’s start
- 5MingsBooked at 28 minutes
- 3targetBooked at 90 minutes
- 41RamseyBooked at 8 minutesis replaced byBaileyBee 56′minutes
- 6Douglas Luizis replaced byNakambaBee 80′minutes
- 7McGinnBooked at 90 minutes
- 20Ingsis replaced byTraorBee 69′minutes
- 11Watkins
deputies
- 8Sanson
- 15Traor
- 18Young
- 19Nakamba
- 21the Ghazi
- 30House
- 31Bailey
- 35Archer
- 38Sinisalo
live text
Second Half ends, Chelsea 3, Aston Villa 0.
Target! Chelsea 3, Aston Villa 0. Romelu Lukaku (Chelsea) left footed shot from the center of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Csar Azpilicueta.
John McGinn (Aston Villa) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Matt Targett (Aston Villa) is shown a yellow card.
Jorginho (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the backcourt.
Foul by John McGinn (Aston Villa).
Foul by Timo Werner (Chelsea).
Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the backcourt.
Missed attempt. John McGinn (Aston Villa) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a corner.
Corner, Aston Villa. Caused by Thiago Silva.
Attempt blocked. Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa) header from the left side of the 6 meter box is blocked.
Corner, Aston Villa. Caused by Jorginho.
Attempt blocked. Tyrone Mings (Aston Villa) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Switch, Chelsea. Timo Werner replaces Callum Hudson-Odoi.
Missed attempt. Hakim Ziyech (Chelsea) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Jorginho.
Attempt saved. Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved to the center of the goal.
Switch, Aston Villa. Marvelous Nakamba replaces Douglas Luiz.
Offside, Chelsea. Trevoh Chalobah tries a through ball, but Callum Hudson-Odoi is offside.
Corner, Aston Villa. Caused by Trevoh Chalobah.
