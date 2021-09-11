Sports
WATCH: College football teams honor 9/11 anniversary with tribute, special uniforms
With Saturday marking the 20th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks on the United States, college soccer teams across the country are planning tributes to commemorate the lives lost in a day that brought the sporting world to a standstill. Among the recognitions will be special uniforms and uniform features to honor the victims and celebrate a nation that will be in a collective state of reflection.
Rutgers, the FBS program closest to New York City and the epicenter of the 9/11 attacks, unveiled a “Never Forget” theme for the uniforms it will wear saturday at Syracuse. The Scarlet Knights have “Never Forget” on their helmets, jerseys and gloves and an American flag on their helmets.
Florida is wear special helmets for his game at USF, as the “Gators” lettering on the team’s headgear will be colored with an American flag theme. Georgia Tech also teased a “Heroes Day” theme for its game against Kennesaw State by a image of uniforms with a special patch honoring first responders. In the Sun Belt will be the helmets of South Alabama equipped with decals with the names of all 2,983 lives lost on 9/11.
Boston College focuses on a single hero of the day in tribute to Welles Crowther, a BC alumnus and volunteer firefighter who worked at the World Trade Center. Crowther is credited with saving several lives before losing his own in the attack. Survivors remember seeing a man with a red bandana over his face leading people out of the South Tower, and BC’s uniforms for his play on UMass will feature the bandana theme.
The tributes won’t just be limited to uniforms either, as Oklahoma has plans for its annual “Stripe the Stadium” game tocartridgehonoring the American flag as the Sooners host Western Carolina. Since the Army hosts Western Kentucky at 11:30 a.m. on CBS Sports Network and the Navy hosts the Air Force at 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS, the Service Academies will also commemorate 9/11 in several ways.
