Tennis joi de vivre and stories of caution | tennis news

It’s easier said than done. Shelby Rogers, 28, who beat Barty but lost to Raducanu, summed it up. When asked what advice she gave Raducanu, she said: Fasten your seat belt. It’s a long drive.

Osaka, at the age of 23, has been at the forefront of her tennis and social issues. She recently highlighted her mental health battles. After being absent from the match between the French Open and the Tokyo Olympics, she has again taken a break after the third round defeat in New York. Osaka said she feels more relief than happiness when she wins and great sadness after a loss, indicating the pressures of stardom. For Gauff, it’s about keeping the joy of tennis alive in her.

Raducanu already knows. An overnight sensation at Wimbledon, the Briton withdrew from the last 16 clash after having trouble breathing and feeling dizzy on the pitch. She later admitted that the whole experience caught up with me.

Aryna Sabalenka, number 2 in the world at 23 with 10 WTA titles, has not yet found Slam success. She felt that the carefree mentality cannot last long. You kind of feel a crush and you use it, hitting the ball, not really thinking, everything goes in. This is a nice feeling. I felt it before this is cool, she said after her semifinal loss to Fernandez. But the question is, once you start to understand what’s going on and where you stand, how well can you handle all these expectations and all that pressure?

As exciting as it is, it comes with warnings. As Osaka and Barty build on their early promise, Andreescu, Kenin or Swiatek have slipped since their first prime, due to injury or a dip in form. Jelena Ostapenko, the 2017 French Open winner, and Sloane Stephens, that year’s US Open champion, are also examples.

The older generation is feeling the change. It’s always nice to see the young girls coming, said Hsieh Su-wei, who made her first Slam quarterfinal at the 2021 Australian Open at the age of 35. They are beautiful, they have energy and they have different games. It is an exciting refreshment before the tour.

I think it’s really cool, said Gauff after her victory in the semifinals in the doubles. I feel like there’s definitely a shift going on to the new generation, the new generation, the next generation, whatever term they use on social media. There will certainly be a shift.

Then there are some who are touted to join the elite. Like Coco Gauff. The American made it to the Wimbledon Round of 16 as a 15-year-old. Since then, she has reached two Slam pre-quarter finals and the French Open quarter-finals this year. And a US Open final, albeit in doubles, adding a fun chapter to New York’s teenage stories this year.

The ranking also reflects the steps GenNext is taking in women’s tennis. Seven of the top 10 in the WTA rankings are 25 years or younger. The oldest Slam champion in it, Garbine Muguruza (27), is currently 10th.

As of the start of 2019, seven of the 10 winners of the Grand Slam singles are women under the age of 25. The exceptions are Simona Halep (29), Barbora Krejcikova and Ashleigh Barty, both 25 when they won the French Open and Wimbledon respectively this year. The list includes Osaka, who added three Slams after her first win as a 20-year-old at the 2018 US Open. Barty, aged 23, won her first Slam at the 2019 French Open, Bianca Andreescu won the US Open from 2019 at age 19, Sofia Kenin at age 21 captured the Australian Open last year and Polish teenager Iga Swiatek took Paris by storm a few months later. Another teenager is said to have joined the young winners’ club on Sunday.

They are incredible stories; two young people who dare to dream, who also show tenacity as children of immigrant parents. It’s not the first time we’ve heard such heartwarming stories in women’s tennis in recent years.

Canadian Fernandez, two months older than Raducanu, made her Slam debut last year, won her first WTA title this year and is ranked 73rd in the world. British player Raducanu, also born in Canada, played her first Slam alone at this year’s Wimbledon and is number 150 in the world. As a qualifier at Flushing Meadows, she had her early departure plane ticket. She has yet to drop a set in nine games.

Instead, tennis fans worldwide are fascinated by two trailblazing stars at the US Open. The teens have mesmerized fans in the stadium and millions watch on TV with their freshness, flair and fighting spirit on the pitch and their candor.

As the year’s Grand Slam final reaches its climax, the absence of two of the Big Three, Serena Williams’s chance to win Slam No. address mental health have all hardly been a footnote.

As the year’s Grand Slam final reaches its climax, the absence of two of the Big Three, Serena Williams’s chance to win Slam No. address mental health have all hardly been a footnote.

Instead, tennis fans worldwide are fascinated by two trailblazing stars at the US Open. The teens have mesmerized fans in the stadium and millions watch on TV with their freshness, flair and fighting spirit on the pitch and their candor.

Emma Raducanu, 18, and Leylah Fernandez, 19, are the first all-teenage Grand Slam finalists since Serena defeated Martina Hingis at the 1999 US Open.

Canadian Fernandez, two months older than Raducanu, made her Slam debut last year, won her first WTA title this year and is ranked 73rd in the world. British player Raducanu, also born in Canada, played her first Slam alone at this year’s Wimbledon and is number 150 in the world. As a qualifier at Flushing Meadows, she had her early departure plane ticket. She has yet to drop a set in nine games.

They are incredible stories; two young people who dare to dream, who also show tenacity as children of immigrant parents. It’s not the first time we’ve heard such heartwarming stories in women’s tennis in recent years.

As of the start of 2019, seven of the 10 winners of the Grand Slam singles are women under the age of 25. The exceptions are Simona Halep (29), Barbora Krejcikova and Ashleigh Barty, both 25 when they won the French Open and Wimbledon respectively this year. The list includes Osaka, who added three Slams after her first win as a 20-year-old at the 2018 US Open. Barty, aged 23, won her first Slam at the 2019 French Open, Bianca Andreescu won the US Open from 2019 at age 19, Sofia Kenin at age 21 captured the Australian Open last year and Polish teenager Iga Swiatek took Paris by storm a few months later. Another teenager is said to have joined the young winners’ club on Sunday.

The ranking also reflects the steps GenNext is taking in women’s tennis. Seven of the top 10 in the WTA rankings are 25 years or younger. The oldest Slam champion in it, Garbine Muguruza (27), is currently 10th.

Then there are some who are touted to join the elite. Like Coco Gauff. The American made it to the Wimbledon Round of 16 as a 15-year-old. Since then, she has reached two Slam pre-quarter finals and the French Open quarter-finals this year. And a US Open final, albeit in doubles, adding a fun chapter to New York’s teenage stories this year.

I think it’s really cool, said Gauff after her victory in the semifinals in the doubles. I feel like there’s definitely a shift going on to the new generation, the new generation, the next generation, whatever term they use on social media. There will certainly be a shift.

The older generation is feeling the change. It’s always nice to see the young girls coming, said Hsieh Su-wei, who made her first Slam quarterfinal at the 2021 Australian Open at the age of 35. They are beautiful, they have energy and they have different games. It is an exciting refreshment before the tour.

As exciting as it is, it comes with warnings. As Osaka and Barty build on their early promise, Andreescu, Kenin or Swiatek have slipped since their first prime, due to injury or a dip in form. Jelena Ostapenko, the 2017 French Open winner, and Sloane Stephens, that year’s US Open champion, are also examples.

Aryna Sabalenka, number 2 in the world at 23 with 10 WTA titles, has not yet found Slam success. She felt that the carefree mentality cannot last long. You kind of feel a crush and you use it, hitting the ball, not really thinking, everything goes in. This is a nice feeling. I felt it before this is cool, she said after her semifinal loss to Fernandez. But the question is, once you start to understand what’s going on and where you stand, how well can you handle all these expectations and all that pressure?

Raducanu already knows. An overnight sensation at Wimbledon, the Briton withdrew from the last 16 clash after having trouble breathing and feeling dizzy on the pitch. She later admitted that the whole experience caught up with me.

Osaka, at the age of 23, has been at the forefront of her tennis and social issues. She recently highlighted her mental health battles. After being absent from the match between the French Open and the Tokyo Olympics, she has again taken a break after the third round defeat in New York. Osaka said she feels more relief than happiness when she wins and great sadness after a loss, indicating the pressures of stardom. For Gauff, it’s about keeping the joy of tennis alive in her.

It’s easier said than done. Shelby Rogers, 28, who beat Barty but lost to Raducanu, summed it up. When asked what advice she gave Raducanu, she said: Fasten your seat belt. It’s a long drive.