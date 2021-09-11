Cunningham, Cimillo Help Arlington Field Hockey Rival John Jay-EF





WICCOPEE The last time these rivals met, it took two overtimes and a shootout to determine who would advance to the Dutchess County Hockey Finals. The atmosphere and circumstances on Saturday were of course very different from last November. There was a palpable solemnity among the spectators as it was the 20th anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attacks. Plus, with a lot less at stake in this game, the audience wasn’t nearly as loaded. But Amanda Cimillos’ competitiveness does not allow her to differentiate. Overtime in the playoffs or the first game of the regular season, they’re both situations you need to win, the Arlington goalkeeper said. The situation shouldn’t really dictate your mindset. I try to bring the same level of intensity anyway. Maybe a peek into the psyche that helped her stand out. The melting pot wasn’t quite as hot this time, but Cimillos literally stood against the wall several times as she helped maintain the Admirals 1-0 win over host John Jay-East Fishkill. Shannon Cunningham scored early and Arlington withstood a wave from the Patriots, including a last minute drive that nearly resulted in the equalizing goal. Elite 11: Cimillo, Tama, Cunningham among the best returning hockey players Autism Awareness Tournament: Pleasantville, North Salem tie after late goal Never forget: 9/11 survivors in Beacon look ahead, cling to pain of tragedy We know they are a fast team and they push the pace, defender Madison Scrocca said of John Jay. We were also used to playing hard, close matches with them, so we know there will be pressure. But we always feel confident with Amanda behind us. The keeper was masterful with 15 saves, two of which were on breakaways. Four of those stops came during sequences where she was isolated against a shooter, 1-on-1 plays typically favoring the attack. John Jay star Rachel Tama pushed the ball into the transition, weaved through the defense atop the circle and attacked the goal, but Cimillos’ kick save prevented a goal with 51 seconds left. Riley Francisco eventually collected the ball at the left wing and cleared the ball, allowing Arlington to run out of clock. It’s great to have someone there you can trust so much, Cunningham said of Cimillo, who starred in that shootout last year and helped the Admirals advance to the provincial final. We go in the knowledge that if we do our part, Shell will take care of the rest. Cunningham did her part 10 minutes into the game and scored on a penalty corner. Erin Mullaney, on the insert, sent a cross to the right arch for Cunningham, who collected the ball and fired a low liner into the near corner. That was not the intention, teammates joked afterwards. The pass should have gone elsewhere. But even with a mistake, the execution was good. It was still a good pass and Erin found me in a good spot, Cunningham said. The Patriots reacted, controlled the ball for parts of the second quarter and threatened to score. Arlington cleared two penalty corners and Cimillos’ high stick Save stopped a quick break 10 seconds before the break. There was more of the same in the second half, with John Jay getting the ball in front of the cage and the Admirals holding them off with last second deflections. Scrocca made a defensive save and intercepted a shot with 12:40 left. There’s definitely a sense of urgency and you feel that pressure, but I like the feeling, Cimillo said. But I think it brings out the best in you and forces you to improve your game. Pressure makes diamonds, the saying goes. But it certainly helps if one’s skills are already sparkling. Sophia Leak made six stops for the Patriots, including a kick save to thwart a penalty corner with 10:38 to go. John Jay had dominated Fox Lane, 5-1, in Friday’s opener. Tama, a senior, scored a career-high four goals and Hope Angioletti had a goal and two assists. The teams paid tribute to the victims and heroes of 9/11 at a pregame ceremony that included a midfield meeting and a moment of silence. None of the players were alive in 2001, of course, but they recognized the importance of the day and sympathized with the bereaved families. I think it’s special that we get to play on this day,” said Scrocca. “A lot of people lost their lives and some sacrificed their lives for others. We want to honor them.” Stephen Haynes: [email protected], 845-437-4826, Twitter: @StephenHaynes4

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.poughkeepsiejournal.com/story/sports/2021/09/11/shannon-cunningham-amanda-cimillo-help-arlington-field-hockey-edge-rival-john-jay-east-fishkill/8270526002/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos