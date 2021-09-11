Dog enters field during women’s cricket match in Ireland; steals the ball and runs away with it





Pitch invasion during a cricket match has become very common of late, with ‘Jarvo 69’ doing it on numerous occasions during India’s test series against England. ECB and security personnel were criticized by fans for failing to prevent the intruder from entering the ground. Now that the Test Series has been cancelled, something similar has happened again, this time a few miles away in Ireland. Interestingly, this was the offense that was well appreciated by the players, as it was cute rather than controversial. The hilarious sequence of events took place during a women’s home game in Ireland when an uninvited guest was on the pitch having fun with the players in the middle, resulting in a brief interruption of the game. Who walked the dog? The match was in a very difficult position, with the batting side taking 27 runs off 21 balls, with 4 wickets in hand. This was when batter A Leckey put the ball into the third man’s region and called for a quick second. While the fielder was chasing the ball, a dog charged onto the field and surprised everyone. Interestingly, the fielder did not lose focus and threw the ball to the goalkeeper’s goal where there was an opportunity to run the batter out. The ball hit slightly away from the keeper, who instead had to throw it back to the stumps. The goal was missed and the golden opportunity to walk out the batter was gone. But the drama continued! Since the ball didn’t hit the stumps, it ended up in the path of the dog who grabbed the ball and ran away from everyone. The on-air commentators also burst out laughing when they saw the incident saying, “Here we go! Dog has stopped playing.” Watch the hilarious incident here: The dog eventually stopped at the end of the non-rush hour where A Fisher handled the situation maturely to calm the dog. This is when a young boy, who appeared to be a dog owner, retrieved the ball and handed it to the bowling side before taking the dog away from the scene.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.sportstiger.com/watch-dog-enters-field-during-womens-cricket-match-in-ireland-steals-the-ball-and-runs-away-with-it/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

