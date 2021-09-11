Spread, odds and prediction





Michigan’s soccer team is riding high after an opening week 47-17 win over the Western Michigan Broncos, but can’t overlook a respectable Washington Huskies team in prime time Saturday night. Washington lost painfully to FCS school Montana, but played without their best pass catchers. That’s ironically left Giles Jackson, the former Michigan Wolverine, becomes the Huskies’ top receiver in week one. Jackson actually dropped a crucial fourth-down pass that would have extended a late drive and at least gave Washington a chance to salvage what would have ended up being a terrible outing. The 5-foot-9 sophomore transfer made four catches totaling just 15 yards, plus carried the football twice for 19 yards in the opener. The fast receiver will be used as a Swiss Army knife in Washington’s attack, but should continue to earn its fame as a return specialist. It’s funny how things fall apart. Michigan football lost its biggest threat, Ronnie Bell, to a season-ending knee injury in week one and could use an athlete like Jackson for the rest of the season. With Bell injured, Jim Harbaugh’s Wolverines will be looking for others to perform and make a big contribution to moving forward. Something remarkable to consider entering this competition. Washington’s defense has a run of seven years keeping its opponents under 35 points scored in a game. While 35 points isn’t exactly an impressive feat, the seven years is for me. Have they not been overwhelmed by a huge score in seven years? Part of this is sure because Washington is a Pac-12 team rather than an SEC, ACC or BIG Ten club and doesn’t play nearly the same schedule as other programs. Though Washington lost to Montana, Michigan football can’t afford to overlook the Huskies on Saturday night. Coming off a Pac-12 North Division Championship, the Huskies will try to avenge last week’s terrible loss from their memories. The best way to do that is to break into Big House and upset the Wolverines. Coach Harbaugh must make sure his group is laser-focused and understands the task. It will be only the tenth game under the lights at Michigan’s iconic football stadium. With a nation watching, Harbaugh will surely want to prove to everyone that he is finally pointing this ship from Michigan in the right direction. Wolverines starting quarterback Cade McNamara was outstanding in the season opener, completing nine of his 11 passes for a total of 136 yards and two touchdowns. My only concern with McNamara is, can he make a big throw at a critical point of a game? Can McNamara march Michigan’s attack across the football field in a two-minute drill to win a big game without his most experienced and reliable pass-catcher? We will definitely find out this season, but right now that is my main concern. Michigan football opportunities; According to WynnBetMichigan is currently favored by 6.5 points over the Huskies, with the Under/Over at 51 points. The kick-off is set at 8 p.m. Est. and can be viewed on ABC. Do you want your voice to be heard? Join the Detroit Jock City team! Write for us! I actually like Washington to cover the 6.5 points, plus I like the under this week with the Wolverines winning the game 24-21. I expect a grind-it-out on the ground kind of game, focused on defense and clock management from both sides.

