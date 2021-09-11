10 Field Hockey Edges STAC late in NE10 Opener, 1-0









Ledoux scored her second career goal early in the fourth quarter to lift the Skyhawks to victory (PHOTOGRAPH BY Andrew Katsampes) Ledoux’s second career goal in fourth quarter the difference in victory Skyhawks SPARKILL, NY (September 11, 2021) – Senior Midfielder Emily Ledoux scored the only goal of the game in the fourth quarter to lift Stonehill College, the #10 in the Penn Monto/National Field Hockey Coaches Association (NFHCA) Division II preseason poll, to a 1-0 win over Saint Thomas Aquinas College in the Northeast-10 conference field hockey opener for both at Spartan Field this morning. To score

STO – Emily Ledoux (Raegan Hickey), 50:54 goalkeeping

STO: Abby Campbell (60:00) 2 saves, 0 goals allowed

TO BE: Jessie Hohenstein (60:00) 9 saves, 1 goal allowed shots: STO: 18, STAC 3

Penalty Angles: STO 12, STAC 5 How it happened Ledoux’ second goal of his career at 9:06 to play in the regular season broke a scoreless deadlock despite an impressive 18-3 advantage for Stonehill in shots for the day. She took a sophomore pass Raegan Hickey and deposited the only shot of the day that came behind Saint Thomas Aquinas’ senior goalkeeper Jessie Hohenstein .

and deposited the only shot of the day that came behind Saint Thomas Aquinas’ senior goalkeeper .



Campbell made two saves in her second shutout in three games this season (PHOTOGRAPH BY Matt Campbell) Hohenstein finished with nine saves on the morning, while Stonehill senior Abigail Campbell had two saves in her second shutout of the season.

Hohenstein made six of her nine saves in the first half, including four in the opening quarter, as Stonehill scored a 6-1 lead in shots in the opening 15 minutes en route to an 11-1 lead at halftime. Remarkable Ledoux’s goal is second in her career, with her first marker in a 7-1 NE10 Tournament win at LIU Post, her freshman season in 2018.

Hickey has now played a part in all four of Stonehill’s goals in the first three games of the season, having provided her second assist of the season to kick off her collegiate career with a couple of goals.

Stonehill takes its eighth straight NE10 opener with the win today, dating back to the 2012 season. Next one Stonehill (2-1, 1-0 NE10) returns to action on Tuesday night, when Saint Anselm College hosts at No. 3 at WB Mason Stadium at 7pm. STAC (0-4, 0-1 NE10) visits Molloy College for a NE10 matchup on Tuesday at 4pm For the latest Stonehill Athletics news, follow the Skyhawks on social media Twitter, facebook and Instagram. Fans can also use the Stonehill Skyhawks “Front Row” Mobile App, powered by PrestoSports, on iTunes and the Android Market.

