Will Gavin Lux survive as an outfielder?





While the Los Angeles Dodgers can take solace in having one of the most complete teams in the game, one player who hasn’t quite made it to the pro level yet is former top contender Gavin Lux, who now faces with extreme competition for his old starting place in the infield. With Corey Seager continuing to rake and the addition of one of the best attacking infielders in baseball in Trea Turner, Lux may find it hard to stay in the infield, especially when hitting just .220 with six home runs and a 75 OPS+ on the season. Lux returned to the majors in last night’s win against the San Diego Padres, and the win brought with it a peculiar lineup. Lux batted seventh and played on left field, as the Dodgers wanted to give Cody Bellinger a day off amid serious problems at the plate this season. Is that what the future holds for Lux? Should the Dodgers have him or a straight-up outfielder or a . keep making? Chris Taylor-like utility player queuing up everywhere? If LA wants to keep both Turner and Seager without losing Lux, they may not have much of a choice. Can Gavin Lux be a solid outfielder for the Dodgers? Lux was a brief stop as a prospect, but with the current blockage in the field, LA is trying to get him all over the diamond. Lux has seen time at third base in the minor leagues, and this latest move hints that they are trying to make him Taylor’s de facto successor in the future. Bellinger doesn’t have a hit in the month of September, so if Lux can spark a bit as Bellinger tries to figure out exactly what’s going wrong, it’s worth a shot. Dodgers are 1-0 as Gavin Lux plays in left field. — Adam- In Friedman We Trust(he/him)(אדם)🏴✡️🍍 (@AdamDodgers) September 11, 2021 Of course, much of Lux’s success in the outfield will depend on his own ability to make something happen on the record. It doesn’t necessarily matter where he lines up because his defense was never the big problem. As Lux continues to struggle to drive the ball, the Dodgers may finally decide to part with the former top prospect. Turner has played too well for LA to let him hit the open market in the foreseeable future, so bringing both him and Seager back should take the top spot on the off-season priority list, given the war chest LA has to fund this. to make possible. Lux has a crucial few weeks ahead of him as he can prove he’s worth betting on in the outfield.

