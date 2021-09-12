Sports
5 basic tennis exercises for young people
When it comes to sports, young athletes need to be approached and trained differently than those in high school, college or the professionals. Whether they are a novice or a gifted young athlete, conditioning has many purposes. Expert coaches, trainers, and parents should focus on exercises that are not only skill-specific, but fun and aimed at building coordination in younger athletes.
Drills should be short, focused and simple. The young athlete builds a foundation to grow in the sport and should not focus on too many exercises and exercises. Nowadays children, more than before, no longer play like they used to. The game was a natural way for boys and girls to develop balance, coordination and confidence. In today’s society many children sit behind screens instead of playing in the garden or the neighborhood park. It can take time to fine-tune sport-specific motor skills.
For young athletes starting out in tennis, there are five basic, fundamental exercises that can help strengthen skills and prepare the athlete for more advanced work and prevent injury.
The lines are running
This is an excellent warm-up for tennis players of any age or skill level. Let the young tennis athlete move across the lines of the court. The coach can make them walk forward, backward or sideways. Running the lines gets the blood flowing, builds cardiovascular endurance, footwork and serves as a teaching tool for beginners to learn the names of the tennis court lines.
Frying pan
Have the tennis athlete hold the racket in his dominant hand with the side facing up – as if holding a frying pan. Place a tennis ball on the strings and have the athlete bounce the ball on the surface of the racket. Once the athlete can bounce the ball into place, walk a line on the court while maintaining the bounce and return to the starting position. If several players are on hand, have them compete to see who can bounce the ball off their racket the fastest without losing the ball. Want to make it even more challenging? Perform all of the above with the non-dominant hand.
Racquetball Dribble
Similar to drilling in a frying pan, but dribbling with the ball between the surface of the racket and the court, like dribbling with a basketball. As mentioned above, start in a stationary position. As their skills and confidence improve, have them walk the lines of the field, compete with teammates, or use the non-dominant hand.
cone catch
The young athlete in this exercise is holding a kegel, not a racket in hand. On the other side of the net, the coach or a teammate can throw, serve or volley a ball over the net. Bounce the ball once and have the athlete run to catch the ball in the cone (think catching a ball with a mitten in baseball). This will help the athlete improve eye coordination and concentration and reaction speed on the field.
Easy serving
Going back to basics is always beneficial. And working on simple operation can improve the accuracy. The coach draws a circle or places a small ring on the other side of the net. The goal is for the athlete to touch the circle from the serving line. First, have the tennis athlete use his hand to throw the ball. If they improve their accuracy, have them use a racket to serve and aim the circle.
It is important when working with young athletes to stick to simple exercises to improve endurance, coordination, focus and sport-specific skills. There are dozens and dozens of exercises – all helpful – but working on a few simple ones will help the young athlete stay focused and not get overwhelmed. Remember that they will have many years to make progress.
