A very cheesy outing! French cheese company launches competition for ‘Bed & Boursin’ staycation

French cheese company Boursin is offering Brits the chance to stay for free in a luxury five-bedroom cottage on an idyllic 300-acre estate, complete with a heated swimming pool, tennis court and games room.

Just a short drive from the beach, the Suffolk hideaway – called ‘Bed & Boursin’ can accommodate up to 10 people and has extensive grounds for outdoor entertaining and dining, with a traditional Finnish sauna, party barn and large dining area with an Aga.

Boursin is offering the stay to five lucky winners as part of a competition asking customers to share a recipe on Instagram that uses the garlic cheese in an innovative way.

The part of the Tuddenham Hall estate, which also contains an early 17th century manor house, is said to have been built for John Sicklemore, the MP for Ipswich from 1661 until his death in 1670.

And while the red-brick property has retained its historic appearance, the amenities are far from traditional, including afantastic party and games room complete with speakers, led light show, disco ball, pool table, table tennis and foosball.

French cheese company Boursin is offering Brits the chance to stay for free in a luxury five-bedroom cottage on an idyllic 300-acre estate, complete with a heated swimming pool, tennis court and games room

Just a short drive from the beach, the Suffolk hideaway – called ‘Bed & Boursin’ can accommodate up to 10 people and has extensive grounds for outdoor entertaining and dining, with a traditional Finnish sauna, party barn and large dining area with an Aga (pictured)

Boursin is offering the stay to five lucky winners as part of a competition asking customers to share a recipe on Instagram that uses the garlic cheese in an innovative way. The living room is pictured

There is also a Gin Palace, in the form of a one-room cottage in the garden, complete with bar, fireplace and seating, perfect for an aperitif.

Those who win a weekend getaway to the property are also treated to a seven-course tasting menu with wine, with each course featuring Boursin, as well as a culinary masterclass hosted by executive chef Vernon Blackmore.

Finishing touches include a fully stocked cheese fridge, in-house cheese concierge, and even Boursin branded eye masks for a night of “sweet dreams made of cheese.”

All guests are greeted on arrival with an Instagram-worthy grass table and a fully stocked refrigerator.

And while the red-brick property has retained its historic feel, the amenities are far from traditional, including a fantastic party and games room complete with speakers, LED light show, disco ball, pool table, table tennis and foosball. The Gin Palace is pictured

Finishing touches include a fully stocked cheese fridge, in-house cheese concierge, and even Boursin brand eye masks for a night of ‘sweet dreams made of cheese’

All guests are greeted on arrival with an Instagram-worthy grass table and a fully stocked refrigerator. Pictured are Boursin snacks by the pool

Five lucky winners will win an exclusive ‘Bed & Boursin’ staycation for themselves and seven guests, including a deluxe dinner (dining table pictured)

Five lucky winners will win an exclusive ‘Bed & Boursin’ staycation for themselves and seven guests.

To win a stay, entrants must post a creative dish made with Boursin to their Instagram by September 17, tag @BoursinUK and use the hashtag #BedandBoursin.

Winners will be selected by ‘Bed & Boursin’ private chef, Vernon Blackmore, over two drawing dates, and notified of their win on September 11 or 18.

There is also an outdoor dining area for guests to enjoy. Those who miss the game can book the Bailiff’s House from 2,950 for a long weekend.

The Gin Palace is pictured. The property sleeps 10 people and comes complete with extensive books and board games. It is a stone’s throw from Ipswich in the sleepy village of Tuddenham, about an hour and a half from London

Pictured from the outside, the house is surrounded by beautiful flora, including lavender. The ‘Bed and Boursin’ sign is displayed

The house is full of green accents to reflect Boursin’s branding – including cups and saucers and a sign that reads ‘Boursin inspires, you create’

The property also has a heated outdoor pool – where guests can lounge and eat Boursin or enjoy sports and games

If you miss the match, you can reserve the Bailiff’s House from 2,950 for a long weekend.

The property sleeps 10 people and comes complete with extensive books and board games.It is a stone’s throw from Ipswich in the sleepy village of Tuddenham, about an hour and a half from London.

Boursin launched the competition after research revealed how Brits enjoy their favorite continental cuisines while on holiday and travel with their taste buds while confining themselves to their holiday at home.

With half of those surveyed agreeing that food is one of the most important aspects of any holiday and a quarter saying they are likely to spend more on food and drink on a UK holiday, the ‘Bed & Boursin’ gives a upgrade to the traditional bed and breakfast experience to offer a truly sensory stay, complete with plenty of tasty twists, designed to delight cheese lovers.

Boursin’s survey found that more than two-fifths of those who have holidayed in the UK have tried making French cheese boards and Mediterranean feasts with family and friends.

Guests even receive Boursin eye masks for a night of ‘sweet dreams made of cheese’ and plush bathrobes