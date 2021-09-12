Luis Robert shows veterans on the plate for White Sox





Defensive, White Sox Midfielder Luis Robert didn’t take much time to get used to the big leagues. As a rookie last season, Robert impressed with his speed and athleticism and earned a golden glove. He was apparently ready to play defensively, got the golden glove, Sox manager Tony LaRussa said. He has that talent for reading concentration balls and he has the physical abilities. For Robert at the board, it was a little different. In September of the shortened 2020 season, Robert hit only .136 in 23 games and homered only once in 81 at bats in a cold spell that could have cost him the American League Rookie of the Year award. In 2021, however, Robert has taken an offensive step forward. Robert came into the game against the Red Sox on Saturday, hitting .349 with a .946 OPS since returning from a hip flexor injury that cost him most of May and all of June and July. His approach, which was sometimes raw last season, seems to have evolved. What he’s done on the record has been impressive, in terms of reducing the chase and really hitting strikes, being more aggressive when he got the count in his favor and shortening just a little bit to bring the ball into play, he said. LaRussa. That’s veteran stuff. The fact that he is doing it so early is very impressive. Robert looked sophisticated as his single came in to the right Gavin sheets to give the Sox a 4-0 lead on Friday. Instead of trying to pull a 94.1 mph sinker that was outside, Robert went with the field and drove into the run that proved to be the difference in the Sox 4-3 win. I was trying to make good contact with the ball, Robert said Friday through a translator. I was able to make good contact in that situation and I was able to drive into that run-up. And Vaughn? rookie Andrew Vaughn wasn’t in the lineup for the second straight day, but it wasn’t so he could recalibrate his swing. He has some pain in his legs, so didn’t try to push him, La Russa said. Vaughn came into play on Saturday, going 0-for-13 in his last three games and 4-for-50 in his last 13. In the 54 games before that, he hit .303/.367/.528 with 10 homeruns. Instead of Vaughn left, where he started 86 games this season, it was Romy Gonzalez, who made his third career start. This and that right-handed Nick Pivetta is expected to be activated from the COVID-19 injured list to start Sunday for the Red Sox. Former Sox left-hander Chris Sale was scheduled to pitch but got scratched after testing positive for COVID-19. On the 20th anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attacks, the Chicago police officer Kenyatta Gaines sang the national anthem and retired New York firefighter Scott Schrimpe threw a ceremonial first pitch.

