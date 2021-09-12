Sports
Dog on the Loose Gives Americans Reason to Watch Cricket in Video That Has Been Seen 1 Million Times
A stray dog rushed onto the field in the middle of a cricket match in Ireland on Saturday and stole the ball and the internet’s attention in a video that quickly racked up a million views.
The video, posted by the Ireland Woman’s Cricket Team, shows a Cocker Spaniel puppy named Dazzle running onto the field to join her owner, 16-year-old Aoife Fisher, who was hitting at the time. Fisher plays for the Civil Service North of Ireland Cricket Club (CSNI), her family said in an interview with: News week.
When the family plays cricket at home, Dazzle plays with them, says Jonathon Fisher, Aoife’s father. When Dazzle saw them play Aoife, she ran onto the field – assuming she could play like at home.
As Dazzle runs into the action in the video, a player tosses the ball to a teammate, but the pup manages to catch it before running across the field. Players and Dazzle’s owner chase her, sparking laughter from the sports reporters.
After a few seconds, the players were able to retrieve the ball and continue playing.
“I think we’ve found the ball. Maybe it needs to be cleaned,” an announcer joked. “I think this has taken COVID regulation to a whole new standard.”
Jonathon Fisher said he was concerned at first that Dazzle would disrupt the televised match, and Aoife was nervous that the referee would be upset.
As the family drove home from the game, they noticed the video had spread “exponentially” online, Jonathon said. “It was quite intriguing how quickly it spread.”
Jonathon’s wife Patricia said she was pleased the video has made people “laugh” after a difficult year in the COVID-19 pandemic. Just as Dazzle has done with the Internet, she’s lightening the mood of the family, she said.
The little dog appeared on Saturday during the All-Ireland T20 Cup semi-final between the Bready Cricket Club and CSNI. Bready won the match but lost to the Pembroke Cricket Club in the final later in the day, according to Cricket Ireland.
Twitterers responded to the video with jokes on Saturday.
“The most ingenious ball mess ever,” wrote one Twitter user, @fatcat39.
“I believe that good boy waited so long he couldn’t resist the temptation and had to run and catch that ball,” wrote @MasterHeep.
Even people who don’t normally watch the sport were fascinated by the video.
“Finally! I LIKE Cricket! #DogsImproveSports,” wrote sports and political commentator Keith Olbermann.
“I’m not a cricket fan but I’d watch it if it was guaranteed to happen,” wrote @emsmusicalmind.
Dazzle is of course not the first to participate in a sports competition. Earlier this week, another video went viral of a dog running onto the field of a soccer game in Chile and scoring a goal, making viewers laugh. Unfortunately for the puppy, a referee ruled out the goal.
While cricket is popular in many parts of the world, it is struggling to break through in the United States. It is largely considered the most popular sport in India and one of the most popular in Ireland, Australia, New Zealand and elsewhere.
In a statement to news week, Craig Easdown, Cricket Ireland’s media and communications manager, said he didn’t think much about the video when he first posted it, but it quickly racked up 10,000 views, quickly reaching a million.
“I thought it would get a wave of reaction from the entire Irish cricket community,” he wrote.
Sources
2/ https://www.newsweek.com/dog-loose-gives-americans-reason-watch-cricket-video-seen-1m-times-1628188
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]