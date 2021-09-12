Dog on the Loose Gives Americans Reason to Watch Cricket in Video That Has Been Seen 1 Million Times

A stray dog ​​rushed onto the field in the middle of a cricket match in Ireland on Saturday and stole the ball and the internet’s attention in a video that quickly racked up a million views.

The video, posted by the Ireland Woman’s Cricket Team, shows a Cocker Spaniel puppy named Dazzle running onto the field to join her owner, 16-year-old Aoife Fisher, who was hitting at the time. Fisher plays for the Civil Service North of Ireland Cricket Club (CSNI), her family said in an interview with: News week.

When the family plays cricket at home, Dazzle plays with them, says Jonathon Fisher, Aoife’s father. When Dazzle saw them play Aoife, she ran onto the field – assuming she could play like at home.

As Dazzle runs into the action in the video, a player tosses the ball to a teammate, but the pup manages to catch it before running across the field. Players and Dazzle’s owner chase her, sparking laughter from the sports reporters.

After a few seconds, the players were able to retrieve the ball and continue playing.

“I think we’ve found the ball. Maybe it needs to be cleaned,” an announcer joked. “I think this has taken COVID regulation to a whole new standard.”

Jonathon Fisher said he was concerned at first that Dazzle would disrupt the televised match, and Aoife was nervous that the referee would be upset.

As the family drove home from the game, they noticed the video had spread “exponentially” online, Jonathon said. “It was quite intriguing how quickly it spread.”

Jonathon’s wife Patricia said she was pleased the video has made people “laugh” after a difficult year in the COVID-19 pandemic. Just as Dazzle has done with the Internet, she’s lightening the mood of the family, she said.

The little dog appeared on Saturday during the All-Ireland T20 Cup semi-final between the Bready Cricket Club and CSNI. Bready won the match but lost to the Pembroke Cricket Club in the final later in the day, according to Cricket Ireland.

Twitterers responded to the video with jokes on Saturday.

“The most ingenious ball mess ever,” wrote one Twitter user, @fatcat39.

“I believe that good boy waited so long he couldn’t resist the temptation and had to run and catch that ball,” wrote @MasterHeep.

Even people who don’t normally watch the sport were fascinated by the video.

“Finally! I LIKE Cricket! #DogsImproveSports,” wrote sports and political commentator Keith Olbermann.

“I’m not a cricket fan but I’d watch it if it was guaranteed to happen,” wrote @emsmusicalmind.

Dazzle is of course not the first to participate in a sports competition. Earlier this week, another video went viral of a dog running onto the field of a soccer game in Chile and scoring a goal, making viewers laugh. Unfortunately for the puppy, a referee ruled out the goal.

While cricket is popular in many parts of the world, it is struggling to break through in the United States. It is largely considered the most popular sport in India and one of the most popular in Ireland, Australia, New Zealand and elsewhere.

In a statement to news week, Craig Easdown, Cricket Ireland’s media and communications manager, said he didn’t think much about the video when he first posted it, but it quickly racked up 10,000 views, quickly reaching a million.

“I thought it would get a wave of reaction from the entire Irish cricket community,” he wrote.