MHS falls to Abilene in District 2-6A opener





Midland High lost 14-5 to Abilene High in the District 2-6A team tennis opener on Saturday at Midland High Tennis Center.

The Bulldogs got to see the best of their girls singles players as Sarah Stewart, Montserrat Salazar, Shelby Wicker and Selene Silva each posted wins.

“Abilene High is a tough team to beat, and I thought we showed some good signs of learning to compete and staying in games longer,” said MHS coach Tom Heiting. “The girls side of the team was really competitive in singles today winning four out of six games. Hopefully we will get better as we gain experience as a team.”

The Bulldogs (4-4, 0-1 in District 2-6A) will look for their first league win when they visit Odessa High on Tuesday. ABILENE HIGH 14, MIDLAND HIGH 5 Boys singles – 1. Griffin Sullivan, AHS Def. Camden Foreman, 6-2, 6-1; 2. Jayton Ashton, AHS def. Caden carrier, 6-3, 6-2; 3. James Welborn, AHS def. Collin Graham, 6-1, 6-0; 4. Landon Morris, AHS def. Grayson Petty, 6-0, 6-1; 5. Rolando Rivera, AHS def. Gustavo Gonzalez, 4-6, 7-5, 10-6; 6. Ben Neie, AHS def. Hudson McNeel, 6-0, 6-0 Double – 1. Foreman-Carriger, MHS def. Sullivan Ashton, 8-4; 2. Welborn-Morris, AHS def. Graham-Petty, 8-2; 3. Neie-Rivera, AHS def. Gonzalez Robertson, 8-2 girls singles – 1. Sarah Stewart, MHS def. Kaitlyn strain, 6-7 (6), 6-1, 10-4; 2. Montserrat Salazar, MHS def. Charlie Anderson, 6-4, 6-1; 3. Shelby Wicker, MHS Def. Halle Smith, 1-6, 7-5, 10-7; 4. Holland Wiggins, AHS def. Paige Ptak, 7-6(4), 6-3; 5. Taylor Nevitt, AHS def. Amy Anderson, 6-3, 1-6, 10-7; 6. Selene Silva, MHS def. Caelan Barbarick, 4-6, 7-5, 10-3 Double – 1. Strain-Anderson, AHS def. Stewart-Salazar, 8-5; 2. Smith-Barbarick, AHS def. Wicker-Anderson, 8-1; 3. Nevitt-Darby, AHS def. Ptak-Silva, 8-4 Mixed Doubles Fang-Wiggins, AHS def. McNeel-J. Silva, 8-2

