Emma Raducanu’s mom picked up her Kent Player of the Year trophy 3,500 miles away

Alleyes were on Emma Raducanu as she blazed her incredible path to glory in the US Open, but there were two notable absentees from the Flushing Meadow crowds: her devoted parents.

While the teenage sensation stunned the final stages of the Grand Slam competition, her mother Renee was 3,500 miles from New York in the less glamorous environs of Bromley, South East London.

But while draconian Covid restrictions kept her out of America, Renee was busy working on behalf of her daughter, taking home her Kent Player of the Year award at the Sundridge Park tennis club.

It’s an honor received with no less pride than the sport’s highest accolades, as the Raducanu family has remained loyal to those at the grassroots who helped Emma on her way to superstardom.

The humility and quiet confidence of Renee and her husband Ian, who both work in finance, have clearly passed on to the 18-year-old who has won an army of fans with her quiet determination and self-mockery.

Emma first picked up a tennis racket when she was five and a year later she was inducted into the Bromley Tennis Center honors list after winning the Girls’ Under 8 Championship.

Soon Emma was a regular at the local and regional competition circuit, with Renee eager to show off her daughter’s skills.

Renee’s former colleague, real estate agent Julian Guthrie, recalled being challenged to a match against young Emma, ​​telling The Mail on Sunday: “I’m an avid player and I always joked and said ‘I would never lose’.” to a ten-year-old girl.

“But Renee would say, ‘I’m telling you what, you would. Why don’t you come and play?’ Luckily for my ego, this didn’t really work out.’

And he said Emma hasn’t changed since then, explaining: “What you see on TV now is exactly as she has always been. I like the way Emma has become and it is a reflection on her mother.

‘Renee is very correct, very sure of herself, principled and just a sweet, positive person. For me, her most important quality is her calmness and Emma inherited that.

“I’ve never heard Renee lose her temper or raise her voice and you can tell by her daughter in court. Emma’s parents never liked negativity and would soon get her out of any hissing fit as a child.’

Speaking to Vogue magazine, Emma praised her mother for instilling confidence in her: “I think confidence comes from pure inner faith. My mother has a Chinese background, they have a very good self confidence.

“It’s not necessarily about telling everyone how good you are, but about believing it in yourself. I really respect that about the culture.’

Originally known as Dong Mei Zhai, Renee grew up in Shenyang, northeast China, before moving to Toronto, where she met her Romanian husband.

The family moved to Bromley when Emma was two and now lives in a 345,000 house on a cul-de-sac in a suburb.

Emma was a shy girl and was encouraged by her father to take up sports and she is also a talented ballet dancer, karter, swimmer and horse rider.

In China, Emma is indeed better known in the table tennis circuit, playing at the professional club in Shenyang on her annual visits to see her mother’s relatives.

In an interview last year, Emma said, “My mother’s side of the family is so resilient mentally. It’s like nothing can bring them down. I would say I get a lot of my inspiration from her. My mother has worked very hard.’

Ian, meanwhile, is described as gentle and approachable someone who takes an interest in people and subtly questions them while chatting.

He oversaw his daughter’s education, although he has often raised eyebrows at his choices. As one coach put it, “People just thought he was a little out of the world.”

Thanks to her parents’ background for her work ethic, Emma says: ‘They both come from academic families and grow up in some pretty tough countries, so they probably have a lot left of that.

‘They want me to have options, they think my education is very important for my future.’

With an A* Mathematics A level and an A in Economics from Newstead Wood grammar school in Orpington, she took that advice too.

Emma has kept in touch with her former teachers and has even returned to her primary school, Bickley, for Sports Day in the summer.

There, her former teacher Rebecca Rodger said that despite Emma’s staggering success, “she’s still the same girl I recognize from when she went to school.

“She’s still very determined, very grounded, still wants to perform really well and you can still see that little girl in her that I knew.

“It was great and I’m sure she will continue and achieve even greater things,” she told ITV.

Train driver, 41, who ‘discovered’ Emma Raducanu when she was eight, asks passengers to update him on her progress during an important race

A train driver who “discovered” Emma Raducanu last night told how he begged passengers to keep him updated on her progress during a crucial race.

Simon Dahdi, 41, was working as a talent scout for the Lawn Tennis Association when he discovered Ms Raducanu’s potential. She was just eight years old.

Dahdi, a Thameslink driver, told The Mail on Sunday that he was forced to make an announcement asking passengers to tell him the score during Ms Raducanu’s third-round nail-biting match against Romanian Sorana Cirtea on Wimbledon in July.

Dahdi, from Orpington, Kent, who retired from tennis in 2016, said: ‘I came to Blackfriars Station [in Central London]. She was in the third round at Wimbledon. But I couldn’t drive with my phone on.

“I turned on my phone when I got to Blackfriars and saw they were changing destinations. She won 6-3. I was like, ‘Wow! She has a chance at the fourth round!’ I could not believe it. Then I turned my phone off again.

“After a few stops, I thought, ‘I need to know what’s going on.’ ‘ So he made an announcement.

“I said, ‘If anyone looks at Wimbledon a little bit, there’s a girl called Emma Raducanu, who is a great player from Bromley and if you can tell me what the score is it would be great’.

“So at several stops, people would come to the front of the train and tell me the booth.”

As he drove into Bickley, a male passenger told him that his former protege had won. ‘I said, ‘Crikey!’ I was so happy,” he recalls.

Mrs. Raducanu was going to lose her next match, but her potential was clear.

Dahdi saw Mrs Raducanu at the Parklangley Club in Beckenham, Kent, and watched her play from eight to ten years old.

He never doubted that she was destined for greatness. “It was obvious how talented she was,” he said.

