Springer’s heroic Homer pushes Jays in tie for wildcard spot





Every ball game needs a hero and in Saturday’s 11-10 comeback win, George Springer took over. Trailing three runs in the seventh inning, Toronto’s Teoscar Hernández led off with a double down the leftfield-line. Corey Dickerson walked, then Lourdes Gurriel Jr. drove him in with a single off the wall into right field. A sacrifice fly by Jake Lamb made it within one, before Springer came on the plate. With pinch-runner Jarrod Dyson shuffling first and Toronto to its last out, the designated batter of the Blue Jays crushed a game-winning two-run homerun just inside the left field foul post. The Blue Jays dugout exploded as Springer rounded first base and clenched his fists as he celebrated one of the biggest home runs of the season in Toronto. It’s clear the 31-year-old hasn’t been quite healthy since returning from a grade 1 knee sprain, but he came through in the biggest spot of the game and dramatically helped his club make a comeback. The four-run seventh inning helped undo the damage of Hyun Jin Ryu’s worst start of the season. The Orioles scored twice in the first inning and the hit parade then continued, as Ryu gave up two more runs in the second, ended by a two-run Austin Hays punch to left field. Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo came out to talk after Ryu got the bases loaded in the third. The southpaw convinced his skipper he was good to go, but promptly gave up a two-run double to Ryan McKenna, ending his night. Poor control was the culprit for Ryu during his 2 1/3 innings work. He gave up seven earned runs on eight hits (two homeruns), walked one and struckout four batters in his shortest appearance since April 8, 2019. Luckily for Ryu, the Blue Jays roared all the way back to snatch the game from Baltimore and get a tie with the Yankees for the second AL wildcard spot.

