Ryan ten Doeschate will stop professional cricket at the end of 2021

Ryan ten Doeschate, the Dutch international and former captain of Essex, will retire from professional cricket at the end of 2021.

South African-born all-rounder Ten Doeschate, who turned 41 in June, joined Essex in 2003 after impressing Graham Gooch in a pre-season match in South Africa. He went on to play 554 games in all formats for the club over 19 seasons, scoring 17,046 runs and taking 348 wickets.

He played 33 ODIs and 22 T20Is for the Netherlands and was recently named in their 15-man squad for next month’s T20 World Cup. He was the second highest scorer in the Netherlands when they defended their title at the T20 World Cup qualifiers in 2019.

“From the bottom of my heart I would like to thank everyone who has been involved with Essex during my time at the Club,” said ten Doeschate.

“Your profession should not define you as a person, and I realize that cricket is just a sport and that Essex is just a cog in the wheel of county cricket, but I am not ashamed to say that Essex has been my goal and goal for 19 summers. focus We’ve all had varying degrees of satisfaction and peaks and troughs in form, but I’ve always had the drive to give everything for Essex.

“Getting out of Cape Town to have a chance to chase my dream seems like a million moons ago. We’ve shared some remarkable times, but for me the biggest achievement is making a home away from home. I have a collection of memories from Chelmsford to keep me happy long into retirement.”

His first silverware at Essex came in 2005, when the Eagles took the tote sport league by storm. The team successfully defended their title in 2006 and ten Doeschate was awarded his County Cap later that year. He also made the highest score of his career in 2006, an unbeaten 259 for the Netherlands against Canada in Pretoria at the ICC Intercontinental Cup.

In 2008, ten Doeschate and Grant Flower saw the Eagles cross the line in the Friends Provident Trophy Final at Lord’s and he was named ICC Associate Player of the Year for the first time, winning the award again in 2010 and 2011.

He joined Kolkata Knight Riders for the 2011 IPL and won the 2012 and 2014 titles with them.

After ten Doeschate were appointed captain of Essex in 2016, the club promoted to the top tier of the County Championship by winning the Division Two title. The following season they won their first County Championship title in 25 years and two years later the team achieved this feat again under his leadership by completing the Championship-Blast double.

ten Doeschate retired as Essex captain at the end of the 2019 season but continued to play and play a key role in Essex claiming the inaugural Bob Willis Trophy in 2020.

Tom Westley, the club’s current captain and a close friend of ten Doeschate, said: “It’s hard to say Tendo is retiring. It’s a sad day for the club to know he won’t be back for Essex. play.

“I’ve always admired him, not just as a cricketer, who I think has won more games for Essex than anyone I’ve played with. It’s his values ​​and qualities as a person, meaning his name stands out alongside the greats of the club. He embodies what it means to play for this great club, and his name deserves to stand alongside Fletcher, Gooch, Bailey and Insole.”