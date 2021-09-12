Corbin Burnes and Josh Hader combine for Brewers’ second no-hitter





This is officially the year of the no-hitter. Milwaukee Brewers ace Corbin Burnes and star closer Josh Hader on Saturday threw together the ninth no-hitter of this MLB season in a 3-0 win against Cleveland at Progressive Field. Burnes was brilliant, not allowing any baserunners until he gave his lone walk in the seventh inning. He struckout 14 batters over 115 pitches before making way for Hader in the ninth. Their efforts yielded the Brewers’ first no-hitter since Juan Nieves fired the only other in franchise history on April 15, 1987. The Brewers’ no-hitter drought was the second longest active run in baseball, behind only, ironically, Cleveland. The nine no-hitters in MLB this year are more than any other year in baseball history, breaking the record set in 1884. The no-hitter appeared to be coming to an end, as Cleveland’s Owen Miller connected hard in the bottom of the eighth. But centerfielder Lorenzo Cain made a spectacular play to keep the no-hitter. It was Burnes’ last pitch of the evening. Cleveland has now been hit three times this season, a new MLB record that it probably doesn’t like to have. Incredibly, pitcher Zach Plesac has been on the mound three times already, Cleveland has not been hit this year. San Diego pitcher Joe Musgrove started the no-hitter party in April with the first no-no in Padres history. No-hitters from the White Sox’s Carlos Rodon, Orioles’ John Means, Reds’ Wade Miley, Tigers’ Spencer Turnbull, Yankees’ Corey Kluber, a collaborative effort by the Cubs, and Diamondbacks’ Tyler Gilbert followed. Contributions: Associated Press

