Notre Dame football lives on the brink as Toledo breakout





For the second time in the same week, the No. 8 NotreDame football team lived in the university football canteen. For the second time in a week, the previous Sunday at Florida State before Saturday in the home opener against unranked Toledo Notre Dame found a way to avoid falling off that college football ledge. You may want to hit Martin’s or CVS or Walgreens and stock up on the antacid and blood pressure meds and anything else that will keep you calm and relatively calm for the rest of this month. For the rest of this season. This could be the way these will go for Irish. They did enough to give away another game late, and then just enough to figure out how to win. Notre Dame 32, Toledo 29. It shouldn’t have been so close. This frustrating. This dramatically. This uncertain. This time. It was all that and more against another Mid-American Conference school that smelled an upset. Still, it’s also an Irish win and we’ve long been told that winning is hard, so accept it, run with it and move on. It’s a good start to the season, said sophomore Chris Tyree. We know we have a lot of things to work on. We know we have to build with what we have now. Build on the foundation that has been laid. Long before Notre Dame embarked on this current journey that saw it go to 45-8 since 2017 and win its 25th consecutive home game, the Irish are likely to lose it. Give it away in the end by not playing a few more times. They wonder how it all went wrong. But this wouldn’t be a repeat of Tulsain 2010 or South Florida in 2011 or Northwestern in 2014 or Duke early in a 2016 season that ended 4-8 and forced head coach Brian Kelly to turn this whole damn program or get out of it. . Losing couldn’t be an option on Saturday, not with this culture that’s been so solid since 2017. Too much experience in the dressing room. Too much pride on the sidelines. Too much of what we can do instead of we can’t. Notre Dame has come too far to let all that slip and actually start all over again. quarterbacks:Buchner and Coan share tasks in wild victory Score overview:Notre Dame 32, Toledo 29: Score summary from Saturday’s game That’s what would have happened. Didn’t happen even when it looks so ugly and the odds seemed so long. You didn’t have to be near Notre Dame Stadium (and some of us in the media didn’t, but that’s another column for another day) to feel the thrill. The pressure. The dismissal that this was going to end with a good dose of drama. It did, thanks to a touchdown from Jack Coan against Michael Mayer from 18 yards to capa three-play, 75-yard drive in the fourth quarter. It gave the Irish the lead with 69 seconds to go and left everyone exhaling into a less than packed stadium. Finally. How Notre Dame got there and here doesn’t matter much. Not after the six sacks allowed by a patchwork offensive line on his third starting left tackle in two games. Not after a foul that allowed 11 tackles for loss. Not for an Irish defense who looked (again) so good for pieces, but then looked like he’d forgotten how to tackle and chase (again) and diagnosed a quarterback keeper who allowed quarterback Dequan Finn to sneak out the right side and away slipping for 26 yards and the go-ahead with 1:35 left. No, none of it mattered, because the Irish wouldn’t allow it. Coan even shook off a dislocated finger from his right (throwing) hand to continue in the final stage. Freshman Tyler Buchner looked poised to fill in and steal the spotlight. Coan wouldn’t let the moment escape. That’s pretty cool, Mayer said. Let’s call this Jack Coan’s disrupted finger game. Not as dramatic as the Joe Montana/Chicken Soup game, but go with it. Jack was balanced the entire game, Mayer said. I’ve seen that from him all summer. He will do that for the rest of the year. There were ups and downs, but when the Irish absolutely had to have it, they had it. Just like earlier in the week in overtime against Florida State. Should Notre Dame be improved? Absolutely, more than anyone expected in two weeks. The Irish need work across the board. With everything. With everyone. Problems remain, some more serious than others, but if the Irish can win and keep winning, no one will remember the near misses from early September to late November. Watching this live, in the stadium stands or upstairs in the press box, was far less frustrating than having to watch it on the Peacock Premium streaming service. Following the game on your phone or your tablet or your television or whatever you did while following statbroadcast.com was ridiculous. The streaming of the broadcast often ran two and three and sometimes four plays behind statbroadcast.com. You didn’t have to watch the stream to know if the Irish failed to convert in third place. You didn’t have to wait to see the Rockets continue with the late score. The stats and story were on the laptop. For free. PeacockPremium viewers may just spot Irish linebacker JDBertrand falling on that Toledo junk in the last seconds to seal it. I was just making sure I rush to the ball, Bertrand said. Just trying to do my part. Fortunately, statbroadcast also did its part and froze at the last minute. This ensured an organic representation of the hectic finish. This was a day when Kelly wanted his boys to establish an identity, something tangible that they could wear for the rest of this month and the next two. Who will this team be in 2021? We should see it now. Instead, we’ve seen what led this program through 2017 and 2018 and 2019 and 2020. As with Peacock Premium, Notre Dame has issues. Those can be repaired. I can’t even begin the work we have to do, Kelly said. It starts with the basics of football. We lacked intensity. Obviously I didn’t prepare them properly. Two games in seven days can have a lot to do with that. As for the streaming service, cancel it. Even if it was worth the $4.99 price. It’s not ready for prime time. Neither does Notre Dame. Can it get there? Maybe maybe not. It becomes financing.

