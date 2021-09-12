UTRGV Women’s Tennis Sends Pair To Singles Draw Finals At Contender CrossFit Islander Open





BODY OF CHRIST The Vaqueros women’s tennis team at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) sent two to the finals of their respected singles draws on the second day of the Contender CrossFit Islander Open at the HEB Tennis Center on Saturday. sophomore Lea Karren took a 6-2, 5-7, 10-7 win over Lamar’s Alba Perez in the Draw C to advance for a chance at the championship on Sunday. Karren takes on Lucie Devier from North Texas. Senior Alicia Thali recorded a 6-4, 6-1 win in Draw H to beat Texas A&M-Kingsville’s Manuela Turolo. Thal will face Likhitha Kalava of North Texas for the Draw H Championship on Sunday. Also in singles, sophomores Isabelle Bahro finished in third place in Draw A after a fall from Corpus Christi’s Emma Aucagne. freshman Marjorie Souza will play for Draw B’s third place finish on Sunday after falling to North Texas’s Liisa Vehvilaeinen. Junior Katarina Sasaroga finished in third place in Draw E after a fall of North Texas Maria Ponomareva. Junior Ana Platisa plays Sam Houston’s Sahithi Vutukuru on Sunday for a chance at fifth place in Draw F, while sophomore Valeria Montero will play for fifth place in Draw G after beating Lamar’s Jayci Wong 6-1. 6-2. On Sunday, the game will be played at 9:00 AM in the HEB Tennis Center. doubles Doubles “A”

Isabelle Bahro / Marjorie Souza (UTRGV) def. Alba Perez/Ana Jolic (TJC)

Isabelle Bahro / Marjorie Souza (UTRGV) def. Dokor / Sante (TAMUK) 7-6 fifth place Doubles “B”

Megan Basson/Zivkovic (SHSU) beats. Katarina Sasaroga / Sandra Putzo (UTRGV) 6-3

Katarina Sasaroga / Sandra Putzo (UTRGV) def. Wong/Dupuis (LU) 7-6 (4) seventh place Doubles “C”

Dix / Chawner (UT Tyler) def. Lea Karren / Valeria Montero (UTRGV) 7-5

Lea Karren / Valeria Montero (UTRGV) def. Maier/Zaffar (TAMUK) standard seventh place Doubles “D”

Alicia Thali / Ana Platisa (UTRGV) def. Maria Ponomareva / Kalava (UNT) 7-6 (5)

Shah/Kramarova (TJC) beats. Alicia Thali / Ana Platisa (UTRGV) 6-4 second place singles Singles Draw “A”

Emma Aucagne (TAMUCC) beats. Isabelle Bahro (UTRGV) 6-2, 7-5

Isabelle Bahro (UTRGV) def. Lauren Anzalotta (TJC) standard Singles Draw “B”

Liisa Vehvilaeinen (UNT) beats. Marjorie Souza (UTRGV) 6-2, 6-3 play for third Singles Draw “C”

Lea Karren (UTRGV) def. Alba Perez (LU) 6-2, 5-7, 10-7 Singles Draw “D”

Mia Milojevic (TJC) beats. Sandra Putzo (UTRGV) standard Singles Draw “E”

Maria Ponomareva (UNT) defeats. Katarina Sasaroga (UTRGV) 7-6 (2), 6-3

Katarina Sasaroga (UTRGV) def. Sunskirithi Damera (SHSU) standard (third place) Singles Draw “F”

Ana Platisa (UTRGV) vs. Sahiti Vutukuru (SHSU) Singles Draw “G”

Valeria Montero (UTRGV) def. Jayci Wong (LU) 6-1, 6-2 playing for fifth place Singles Draw “H”

Alicia Thali (UTRGV) def. Manuela Turolo (TAMUK) 6-4, 6-1 Support UTRGV Women’s Tennis|Become a fan on Facebook|follow us on twitter|Follow us on Instagram|Follow us on YouTube

