No. 15 Football Falls In Arkansas







21 Texas

TEX



1-1 , 0-0 40 Arkansas

ARK



2-0 , 0-0 Score per quarters Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th f TEX

Texas 0 0 7 14 21 ARK

Arkansas 3 13 17 7 40 Game Recap: Football | 09.11.2021 The Longhorns scored 21 points in the second half, but fell short against the Razorbacks.

Next game: Rice 18-9-2021 | 19:00 CT Longhorn Network Longhorn Radio Network FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. No. 15 Texas Football lost to Arkansas, 40-21, at Donald W. Reynolds Razorbacks Stadium on Saturday night, dropping to 1-1 early in the season. Casey Thompson had two rushing touchdowns and ran for 44 yards as well as 57 passing yards in the second half. KEY STATISTICS The Longhorns were held scoreless in the first half, trailing 16-0 at halftime after Arkansas scored three field goals and found the end zone once.

The Texas defense did well to hold Arkansas to just one field goal after a fumble snap and blocked punt gave the Razorbacks the ball on the Longhorns’ 14-yard line.

BJ Foster gave Texas a lifeline in the third quarter, intercepted a pass from KJ Jefferson and brought it back to the Arkansas 26-yard line.

gave Texas a lifeline in the third quarter, intercepted a pass from KJ Jefferson and brought it back to the Arkansas 26-yard line. Bijan Robinson gave Texas its first points of the game on a 1-yard touchdown run to cap a 26-yard drive and shorten Arkansas’ lead to 16-7.

gave Texas its first points of the game on a 1-yard touchdown run to cap a 26-yard drive and shorten Arkansas’ lead to 16-7. Arkansas immediately answered with an 81-yard touchdown drive to extend the lead to 23-7 in the third quarter. The biggest game of the ride was a 45-yard pass from Jefferson to Tyson Morris.

After a failed fourth-down attempt by Texas, the Razorbacks extended their lead with a fourth field goal of the game to lead 26-7.

The Razorback defense recovered a fumble in the ensuing drive and immediately scored on the first game of their next drive to make the score 33-7.

Casey Thompson got off the bench to put in a touchdown drive for Texas and capped it off with a five-meter run to make it 33-14 early in the fourth quarter.

got off the bench to put in a touchdown drive for Texas and capped it off with a five-meter run to make it 33-14 early in the fourth quarter. Arkansas extended its lead to 40-14 with a 30-yard touchdown run midway through the fourth quarter.

The Longhorns completed the scoring in the fourth quarter, when Thompson rushed in from two yards to complete a 14-play, 75-yard drive to make the score 40-21. THE NEXT Texas returns to Darrell K Royal Texas Memorial Stadium to host Rice on Saturday, September 18 at 7 p.m. The Longhorns and Owls are broadcast on Longhorn Network.

