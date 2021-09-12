Ryan Ten Doeschate will stop professional cricket at the end of 2021 | Cricket





Essex County Cricket Club has confirmed that Dutch all-rounder Ryan ten Doeschate will retire from professional cricket at the end of 2021. The all-rounder joined Essex in 2003 after impressing Graham Gooch in a pre-season match in South Africa. He made 554 appearances in all formats for the Club during his 19 seasons at Chelmsford, scoring 17,046 runs and taking 348 wickets. “From the bottom of my heart I would like to thank everyone who has been involved with Essex during my time at the Club. It has been the greatest professional experience to grow in this environment, to see the organization and the individuals in it evolve and something which I am extremely proud to have been a part of,” said Ten Doeschate in an official release. “The support that the team and I have personally enjoyed has been phenomenal and greatly appreciated. The staff, members, sponsors and supporters have made Essex a fantastic place to play cricket. My professional career wouldn’t have been the same without some very special teammates, who I know will be friends for life,” he added. ALSO READ | ‘They will never say anything good about Indian team’: Gavaskar against reports saying India ‘refused to play 5th Test’ His first silverware came in 2005, when the Eagles took the tote sport league by storm. The team successfully defended their title in 2006, while ten Doeschate received his County Cap later that year. He also made the highest score of his career in 2006, with an unbeaten 259 for the Netherlands against Canada in Pretoria. In 2008, ten Doeschate played an instrumental role when he and Grant Flower saw the Eagles over the line in the Friends Provident Trophy Final at Lord’s. Later in 2008, he was named ICC Associate Player of the Year for the first time; an award he won again in 2010 and 2011. He was chosen by the Kolkata Knight Riders in the 2011 Indian Premier League and forged a successful and solid relationship with the franchise, winning titles in both 2012 and 2014. A pivotal moment in the club’s recent history was his appointment as club captain in 2016, marking his immediate return to the top tier of the County Championship by winning the Division Two title. The following season, he and his team defied all odds and went undefeated to their first County Championship title in 25 years. Two years later, the team achieved the feat again under his leadership in a historic double-winning campaign. Despite stepping down as Club Captain at the end of 2019, Ten Doeschate continued to play an important role and was a major factor in claiming the inaugural Bob Willis Trophy in 2020 in Essex. This story was published from a news agency feed with no text changes.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket/ryan-ten-doeschate-to-retire-from-professional-cricket-at-end-of-2021-season-101631415686938.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos