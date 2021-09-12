Parents Applaud Summer Camp as Children Receive Certificate of Participation | The Guardian Nigeria News

The third phase of the Lagos Sports Summer Camp ended yesterday at Teslim Balogun Stadium, where parents enjoyed the experience of their wards during seven days of camping, giving them prospects to learn sports and skills of their choice.

The camp is a center for children between the ages of 9 and 14 to learn sports and other skills during the long vacation while they are still studying. It is organized by the office of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olus and facilitated by the Lagos State Sports Commission (LSSC).

In the third stage in Surulere, sports taught included taekwondo, table tennis, basketball and the skills taught were arts and crafts, tie and dyeing, makeup, hairdressing, hat making, power bank making and power bank battery.

A parent, Mr. Kasumu Isiaka Oladipo, who spoke about the camp, thanked the governor for the initiative. He said: I have followed live all the activities that took place during the summer camp on the website of the governments of Lagos.

There I saw how the children were taught, among other things, how to make a power bank and also the basics of martial arts and some other sporting activities. I want to say that I am impressed with what I have seen.

I think the state has done well with this noble idea and I want to thank Governor Sanwo-Olu for his approval. Also I would like to thank the Lagos State Sports Commission for their efforts to make sure it was well organised.

She told another parent, Ms. Omolara Ogunowo, that she knows that the lives of some children, including her child, would never be the same again.

I am very happy that my child was one of the campers at this year’s Lagos Sports Summer Camp. By participating in this summer camp, I am sure that my son will go home a completely different person after what he has learned here. And I also know that many of the kids here would have learned to be independent without their parents around them, Ogunowo said.

Some of the children at the Surulere center also shared their experiences with The Guardian throughout the week, while also expressing their joy at what they had learned and the impact it will have on them.

She told Jimoh Esther from lkorodu that the seven days of camping enabled her to learn to be independent. I want to say that I have learned a skill that will make me an independent child with less dependence on my parents. I am pleased to be among the participants of this very instructive and informative meeting.

An excited Salami Halima Ayomide from Ketu-Epe told how she will go home a completely different person because of the skills she has learned in making hats and power banks.

I would have missed what I learned here if I wasn’t here at the camp. I also came into contact with taekwondo, which has now fueled my interest in sports. For all these things I would like to thank the Government of Lagos State for this opportunity.

One of the campers, Abang Henry Odey from Ajegunle, also said he enjoyed all the activities such as live skills, movie night and dance competitions that he was exposed to while camping. at the Surulere Center of the Lagos Sports Summer Camp in Teslim Balogun.

Meanwhile, one of the chaperones, Johanna Adeyileka, who spoke to the children about etiquette and morality, about her role, said that the summer camp initiative was a noble initiative that will help shape the children’s character.

What I discussed with the kids was morality and etiquette and how to respect each other; are responsible for their own actions and respect themselves, which is a very important aspect for them in society.

We talked about what they should and shouldn’t do. What is and is not etiquette and the kids responded so well. I also spoke to them about respecting each other, not being rude, being clean and tidy and observing hygiene at all times, she explained.

It is recalled that the second edition of the Lagos Sports Summer started with the first stage in Badagry, while the second stage was held in Ikorodu before the third stage, which ended in Surulere at Teslim Balogun Stadium yesterday.

At the end of the three-phase camping, the children were dressed, given a certificate of participation, souvenirs and some other gift items.