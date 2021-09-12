Washington vs. Michigan – Match Report – September 11, 2021

ANN ARBOR, I. – Blake Corum sprinted for a 67-yard touchdown to give Michigan a two-figure lead in the second quarter, one game after Jim Harbaugh called for a fake point and the Wolverines pulled out to beat Washington 31-10 Saturday night.

Michigan (2-0) relied on a tandem of running backs, swarm defense and special teams to take and keep control of the game.

We would remain humble because we haven’t done anything yet, Corum said. We have more to do and more to prove. I can’t wait to see how far we go.”

The Huskies (0-2) have lost their first two games, including the opener against Montana, for the first time since 2008 when they finished 0-12.

Corum ran for 171 yards and three touchdowns, a week after rushing for 111 yards and scoring twice in the season opening over West Michigan, crediting the offensive line for his success.

They shot the ball and were really physical,” Corum said. They made my job easy, so shout out to them.”

Hassan Haskins had 155 yards rushing and a score for the Wolverines, whose passing game was limited without injured receiver Ronnie Bell.

The Wolverines didn’t move the ball much, leading only 3-0 early in the second quarter when Harbaugh made a gamble that paid off.

That was big, Harbaugh acknowledged. Decisive.

With the punt team on the field facing a fourth and 1 of the Michigan 30, a short snap went to Michael Barrett and he ran 3 yards for a first down.

It was a huge momentum shift, said Washington coach Jimmy Lake. That’s the nature of college football, especially when you’re out and about in that hostile environment.

Corum ran through a huge gap in the next game and he ran past the secondary to give the Wolverines a 10-0 lead.

Washington was scoreless until Peyton Henry scored a 28-yard field goal with 5:54 left in the third quarter. By the time Dylan Morris threw a 22-yard touchdown pass to Terrell Bynum early in the fourth quarter, the Huskies were two touchdowns behind.

Morris completed 20 of 37 passes for a career-high 293 yards and a touchdown. Bynum had five receptions for 115 yards and a score.

Michigans Cade McNamara was 7 of 15 for just 44 yards passing.

THE TAKE OUT

Washington: A season that started with high expectations with a team in 20th place has turned into a season of many questions and concerns. A week after the Huskies became the first FBS team to lose to an FCS team in five years, they were penalized for game delay for the first snap of the game.

We got the call late and all of a sudden the playing clock had already started, and the crowd went off,” Lake said. can perform. It comes back to us as coaches.

Michigan: Without Bell, the Wolverines struggled to throw the ball and made up for it with two running backs and a powerful offensive line. Harbaugh can potentially be conservative on offense with a defense that appears to have improved under freshman coordinator Mike Macdonald.

BOO BIRDS

Washington receiver Giles Jackson, who transferred from Michigan last spring, had three receptions for 49 yards and three carries for 9 yards. Every time Jackson touched the ball, corn-clad fans booed him.

FOR KICKS

Jake Moody scored a career-long, 52-yard-field goal to give Michigan a 3-0 lead midway through the first quarter.

NEXT ONE

Washington: Host of Arkansas State (1-1) on Saturday.

Michigan: Hosts Northern Illinois (1-1) on Saturday.

