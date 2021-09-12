Sports
Washington vs. Michigan – Match Report – September 11, 2021
ANN ARBOR, I. – Blake Corum sprinted for a 67-yard touchdown to give Michigan a two-figure lead in the second quarter, one game after Jim Harbaugh called for a fake point and the Wolverines pulled out to beat Washington 31-10 Saturday night.
Michigan (2-0) relied on a tandem of running backs, swarm defense and special teams to take and keep control of the game.
We would remain humble because we haven’t done anything yet, Corum said. We have more to do and more to prove. I can’t wait to see how far we go.”
The Huskies (0-2) have lost their first two games, including the opener against Montana, for the first time since 2008 when they finished 0-12.
Corum ran for 171 yards and three touchdowns, a week after rushing for 111 yards and scoring twice in the season opening over West Michigan, crediting the offensive line for his success.
They shot the ball and were really physical,” Corum said. They made my job easy, so shout out to them.”
Hassan Haskins had 155 yards rushing and a score for the Wolverines, whose passing game was limited without injured receiver Ronnie Bell.
The Wolverines didn’t move the ball much, leading only 3-0 early in the second quarter when Harbaugh made a gamble that paid off.
That was big, Harbaugh acknowledged. Decisive.
With the punt team on the field facing a fourth and 1 of the Michigan 30, a short snap went to Michael Barrett and he ran 3 yards for a first down.
It was a huge momentum shift, said Washington coach Jimmy Lake. That’s the nature of college football, especially when you’re out and about in that hostile environment.
Corum ran through a huge gap in the next game and he ran past the secondary to give the Wolverines a 10-0 lead.
Washington was scoreless until Peyton Henry scored a 28-yard field goal with 5:54 left in the third quarter. By the time Dylan Morris threw a 22-yard touchdown pass to Terrell Bynum early in the fourth quarter, the Huskies were two touchdowns behind.
Morris completed 20 of 37 passes for a career-high 293 yards and a touchdown. Bynum had five receptions for 115 yards and a score.
Michigans Cade McNamara was 7 of 15 for just 44 yards passing.
THE TAKE OUT
Washington: A season that started with high expectations with a team in 20th place has turned into a season of many questions and concerns. A week after the Huskies became the first FBS team to lose to an FCS team in five years, they were penalized for game delay for the first snap of the game.
We got the call late and all of a sudden the playing clock had already started, and the crowd went off,” Lake said. can perform. It comes back to us as coaches.
Michigan: Without Bell, the Wolverines struggled to throw the ball and made up for it with two running backs and a powerful offensive line. Harbaugh can potentially be conservative on offense with a defense that appears to have improved under freshman coordinator Mike Macdonald.
BOO BIRDS
Washington receiver Giles Jackson, who transferred from Michigan last spring, had three receptions for 49 yards and three carries for 9 yards. Every time Jackson touched the ball, corn-clad fans booed him.
FOR KICKS
Jake Moody scored a career-long, 52-yard-field goal to give Michigan a 3-0 lead midway through the first quarter.
NEXT ONE
Washington: Host of Arkansas State (1-1) on Saturday.
Michigan: Hosts Northern Illinois (1-1) on Saturday.
——
Follow Larry Lage at https://twitter.com/larrylage
——
Sources
2/ https://www.espn.com/college-football/recap/_/gameId/401282773
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]