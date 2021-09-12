Pakistanis are not divided over cricket or Taliban this week, but over a blow

Font size:

pPakistanis are divided this weekend, not over cricket or the Taliban, but over a blow. A slap on a TV series.

Whether it is to Bol, Ishqiya, Humsafar, O Rangeza or countless other dramas, Pakistani television does not shy away from portraying the tense family dynamics and the subjugation of women. While some shows have tried to be progressive by touching on topics like mental health, scenes of domestic violence are especially common. And these shows are also watched by many in India. This week, however, a clap scene from a newly broadcast TV show’laapata‘ went viral with some of the fans praising the show and some criticizing it for its lack of sensitivity in dealing with topics like domestic violence.

On Twitter, fans praised the show for portraying a woman fighting back after being beaten. This is such queen behavior, said a Twitter user. Other fans offered underhanded compliments by pointing out that the show features strong women, but it took a man to write it a dig at writer-director Khizar Idrees.

my queen #laapata but it took a man to write it #Khizaridrees https://t.co/oIFGPta6Ld Sadaf Haider (@tomtomato) September 9, 2021

However, Pakistani media sites such as Niche Lifestyle called for trigger warnings in Pakistani dramas. “Should we glorify abuse to portray strong women?” early Mahnoor Jalal, sub-editor at Niche Lifestyle, in an op-ed on Friday. Instagram is also divided. And actor Mirza Gohar Rasheed, one of the main protagonists in the show, has confused people even more with his response to the whole controversy.

do not you dare

The clap scene was part of episode 12 by ‘laapata‘, which aired on HUM TV on Thursday. In it, actor Mirza Gohar Rasheed plays the role of Daniyal, an aggressive husband who accuses his wife Falak, played by Sarah Khan, of being intimate with her cousin. In the previous episodes, we see Daniyal commit a murder before his wedding day, and it is implied that he has anger management problems.

When the confrontation escalates, Daniyal punches Falak in the face. She pauses before hitting him back and saying, “Don’t you dare! I’ll break your hands.”

Last night’s episode #laapata showed a scene between the main leads, with a slap sequence.

While many appreciated Falak for fighting back, others called the drama a glorification of abuse.

What did you think of the scene?

Full Scene: https://t.co/r9biC8UYrh pic.twitter.com/gOFCAPgV19 MediaSpring PK (@MediaSpringPk) September 10, 2021

Wow. It was such a relief to see Falak beat back that psycho killer!!! Can’t wait for the next episode! (sic), said a YouTube remark.

laapata first aired on July 28 on Urdu channel HUM TV. It previously sparked controversy when the first episode showed a female character falsely accusing a shopkeeper of harassment.

The female character falsely accuses a shopkeeper of intimidation after he rightly asks for his money when she buys goods from him. Scene from the Pak TV series #lapata #FakeCases pic.twitter.com/erUlR5Y0Cl pankaj (@pankajcgupta) July 30, 2021

Oppression is a choice

To further complicate the controversy, Mirza Gohar Rasheed defended the scene Friday by calling it an example of a woman taking back power.

To prove that oppression is a choice, if an insecure man with his fragile ego tries his so-called muscles on you, make the choice #Falak did without any fear! One hard blow back from a brave woman to such a weak man in our society would be a huge leap forward for the woman (sic), he tweeted.

To prove that oppression is a choice When an insecure man with his fragile ego tries his so-called muscles on you, make the choice that #walls did, without any fear! One hard blow back from a brave woman to such a weak man in our society would be a huge leap forward for kind of women (3/4) Mirza Gohar (@GoharRsd) September 10, 2021

Although Rasheed began his statement by saying that he… hates the frequent portrayal of physical abuse on television, concluded by saying that it was this scene that led him to take on the role of Daniyal.

Some disagreed with Rasheed, saying that violence is never the right choice. “Violence of any gender is a big NO”, someone replied Twitter user.

In a report Friday, Pakistani newspaper Dawn noted: While we appreciate the behind-the-scenes intent to empower women to resist abuse, we do not condone violence in any form. Like the infamous false harassment scene, we wish the drama had handled this issue in a slightly different way.

Domestic violence is a common topic for show makers in Pakistan. Female characters in mainstream soap operas are often portrayed as stoic, sacrificial, and pious. Their strength in their ability to sacrifice themselves for the family at the expense of their own agency.

Take Mehwish from Meray Easter Tum Ho (2019) and Khirad from Humsafar (2011) who are? “caricatures of the good woman”.

Mehwish is a married woman who falls in love with another married man but eventually returns to her husband who eventually dies at the end of the series. Meanwhile, Khirad is an educated woman who is forced to marry her first cousin and the relationship turns toxic. Despite being falsely accused of having an affair and being constantly scolded by her husband, Khirad is eventually reunited with him.

But this isn’t the first time a show has featured a woman getting spanked.Mere Bewafa (2018) depicts a woman being beaten by her husband and serialized Like itEk Tamanna La Haasil Si, Yahan Pyar Nahi Hai, Nikhar Gaye Gulaab Saray and Mere Harjaai, female characters are beaten multiple times by both men and women.

In July 2019, the Lahore-based Gourmet News Network also caused a stir by broadcasting a sketch mocking victims of domestic violence. In the sketch, a woman, with a bandage and bruises all over her face, complains that her husband beat her after finding pictures of other women on his phone. When the man justifies the violence by saying he works in the entertainment industry, the studio audience bursts out laughing.

This is rancid. GNN mocks domestic violence. Media has gotten out of hand. pic.twitter.com/zcrk9bb9ZO Ali Raza (@AliRazaTweets) July 27, 2019

Justice for Noor, Quratulain & Saima

The viral scene comes at a time when the conversation about women’s safety in Pakistan is growing as more and more stories come to light of horrific domestic violence, some of which end in death.

Commenting on Rasheed, a Twitter user accused him of being tone-deaf in the face of recent domestic violence victims such as Noor Mukadam, Quratulain Baloch and Saima Ali. Mukadam, the 27-year-old daughter of an ex-diplomat, was shot and beheaded on July 23 after an argument with a male companion. On July 15, Baloch, a mother of four, was tortured to death by her husband in Hyderabad. Earlier, on July 3, Ali . was shot dead by her husband after he allegedly opened fire on her and her children.

