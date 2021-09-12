After two weeks, UGA defense has to give up another TD

Georgia Football hit UAB on Saturday afternoon, beating the Blazers 56-7, but it was not the defense that gave up the shutout.

While the offense delivered a stellar performance 99% of the game, they coughed up the only offensive touchdown the team was allowed all season. Although it was not a decisive moment in the match, it still stings.

On the other hand, the Bulldogs defense had yet to give up an offensive touchdown over two games, proving why they are the best defensive unit in the country.

That group held out and even got another pick-six in the fourth quarter to give them their second of the year when Jamon Dumas-Johnson intercepted it and took it 20 yards to the final score of the game.

It doesn’t matter if the players on the field have started early, are second or third stringers, are walk-ons or anything in between. They radiate dominance from top to bottom.

The Dawgs’ defense is not responsible for those seven points. Georgia’s offense got a touchdown before the defense did. If that doesn’t excite you about how good that side of the ball is, then I don’t know what does. Carson Beck made a questionable throw and the UAB defender grabbed it and took it home.

Beck didn’t even try to go after him. As he jogged across the field, there was no fire beneath him to throw the pickaxe. He should have tried to take him down and try to prevent him from scoring. But he didn’t, and it is what it is.

Outside of that mistake, Georgia’s foul put on a show. Stetson Bennett got the start for the Dawgs and went 10/12 for 288 yards and five touchdowns. He was one score away from breaking the school record, but joins five other Dawgs, including Aaron Murray, who last took it against New Mexico State in 2011 to throw five touchdowns.

Brock Bowers led the team with three catches for 107 yards and two touchdowns, including an 88-yard score that was the longest of scrimmage the Dawgs have had since 2013. He showed off and will become an absolute force. With guys like Darnell Washington and George Pickens dating, Bowers has quickly become a favorite.

On the ground, the dawgs lugged the rock 38 times for 163 yards. The offensive line gave Bennett plenty of time to throw the ball, but struggled to get the push they needed in the run game. Eight different guys ran the ball to the Blazers, with Zamir White leading the way with 34 yards. James Cook scored the only hasty touchdown in the third quarter.

Georgia’s attack found some explosiveness with Bennett down the middle, and it was great to see them drop 49 points on the Blazers.

However, I can’t get away from what that defense has been up to for the past two weeks. We all know they shone against Clemson and did against the Blazers. Although Georgia gave up 118 yards on the ground, they gave up only 47 yards in the air and recorded three interceptions.

Kelee Ringo caught an interception, Dumas-Johnson got one and Lewis Cine got the first of the ball game. Those were just three of the devastating plays. They also picked up a few more sacks and tackles for loss. The havoc games are impressive through two games, and I hope they keep going to go to SEC game.

The Bulldogs allowed the Blazers to convert 1-of-11 third downs, which is absolutely incredible. They took the Blazers off the field and let the attack work.

Georgia Football needed a dominant win against UAB this week to show that just one touchdown against the Tigers was no problem, which is exactly what they did. Both sides of the ball did their job and dominated the Blazers. Two games behind; 10 to go.