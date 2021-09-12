No. 2 Wylie Team Tennis Beats No. 25 Lubbock-Cooper in District Opener





The Wylie tennis team left little doubt in an 18-1 win against Lubbock-Cooper on Saturday to open up the 4-5A district. It was another strong performance by the second-ranked Bulldogs (21-1 overall, 1-0 district) as they took a 6-1 lead after the doubles matches. Wylie’s No. 3 girls pair, Truleigh Conover and Lyndsey Ayala, took a three-set victory, while No. 25 Lubbock-Cooper (0-1 district) won in three sets in mixed doubles. No singles went to a third set. Of the 12 games, there were even seven with a 6-0 set win. “Kids were ready to start district,” said Wylie coach Mark Hathorn. “We’ve had a long pre-season with a lot of good wins and now we’re slower with the number of games, but we need to keep the intensity high every game and build on it. It’s going to be a fun and hopefully successful month of September.” Wylie has a non-district game at Abilene High on Thursday before taking on Lubbock Coronado in district game Saturday at 10 a.m. Jordan Hofeditz includes Abilene high schools and colleges, Big Country schools, and other local sports. Follow him on Twitter@jhofeditz. If you value local news, you can support local journalists with a digital subscription to ReporterNews.com. DISTRICT 4-5A No. 2 Wylie 18, No. 25 Lubbock-Cooper 1 BOYS SINGLESTrevor Short, Wylie, def. Sam Goltz 6-3, 6-3; Vinent Mercado, Wylie, def. Caleb Bradshaw 6-3, 6-2; Connor Brown, Wylie, def. Asher Etchison 6-1, 6-1; Marcus Rose, Wylie, def. Connor Leach 6-0, 6-3; Logan Bible, Wylie, def. Yamash Athar 6-1, 6-2; Brandon Cowling, Wylie, def. Joseph Aguirre 6-1, 6-0. BOYS DOUBLE GAMEMercado/Bible, Wylie, def. Bradshaw/Etchison 6-1, 6-1; Short/Brown, Wylie, def. Aguirre/Athar 6-0, 6-2; Grant Bristow/Marshall McPherson, Wylie, def. Flores/Todd 6-3, 6-0. GIRLS SINGLESCarly Bontke, Wylie, def. Annabelle Etchison 6-1, 6-0; Stealey Crousen, Wylie, def. Gracie Wood 6-2, 6-0; Kate Delgado, Wylie, def. Aden Acrey 6-0, 6-1; Kindall Alford, Wylie, def. Jae Rike 6-1, 6-0; Suhelja Qinami, Wylie, def. Paris Carter 6-1, 6-3; Truleigh Conover, Wylie, def. Christine Kim 6-0, 6-4. GIRLS DOUBLE GAMEBontke/Delgado, Wylie, def. Etching/Wood 6-4, 6-3; Crousen/Alford, Wylie, def. Rike/Freeland 6-1, 6-1; Conover/Lyndsey Ayala, Wylie, def. Kim/Fankhouser 6-4, 3-6, 12-10. MIXED DOUBLE GAMEGotz/Carter, LCP, def. Rose/Qinami 2-6, 7-5, 10-4. RECORDSWylie 21-1, 1-0; Lubbock-Cooper 0-1 in district.

