Field hockey: September 11 repeats





Saturday’s matches Rye 6, Somers 0 Ellie Hedges scored two goals and provided three assists and Lilly Whaling also scored twice. Shay Ott and Caroline Doyle also scored and Ava Chiaravalle had an assistant. Tusker goalkeeper Trinity Buckler had four saves. Rye’s Catia Lai registered the shutout and stopped one shot. Yorktown 3, Hen Hud 0 Husker goalkeeper Maeve Ryan deserved Player of the Day honor, stopped 15 shots, including a penalty shot, and Charlotte Lauth scored twice. Kaitlin Regan also scored. Bella Parodi, Brie Gaccino and Gianna Popovic each had an assist. Emily Hunt had 11 saves for Hen Hud. White Plains 5, Harrison 1 Tamar Brumberg had a hat-trick and Sophia Emmert scored twice. Greta Brooks and Joely ORourke both had two assists. Sophia Puccio scored Harrison’s goal from an assist from Chelsea Porto. Huskies goalkeeper Marianna Sposato stopped 17 shots. Saumya Sawant had six saves for White Plains. Pleasantville 2, Heat 0 Caitlin Rubsamen and Maeve McCourtney scored when Pleasantville won the Autism Awareness Tournament consolation game. Natalie O’Malley assisted on McCourtney’s goal and McCourtney assisted on Rubsamen’s score. Panas netless Kate Astrab, who earned all the tournament prizes, had 13 saves. Isabelle Baxter shutout Pleasantville and stopped the only shot she got in front of her. Albertus Magnus 4, Edgemont 1 Adriana Giannetti and Courtney Devers both scored twice. Abby Hanifin had two assists and Sarah Fischer had one assist. Eve Mellis scored for Edgemont. Taylor Kenney of Edgemont stopped six shots. Tara Costello had four saves for Magnus. other scores Greenwich 2, Mamaroneck 1 Arlington 1, John Jay East Fishkill 0 Clarkstown South 1, Salem North 0 (game of the day and Championship of Pleasantville’s Autism Awareness Tournament: See match story and Clarkstown South coach Jordan Turner records his 187th career win, a Rockland County hockey record.)https://www.lohud.com/story/sports/ high-school/ field-hockey/2021/09/11/field-hockey-clarkstown-souths-jordan-turner-notches-rockland-record-187th-win/8303951002/ Monday’s matches Scarsdale vs. Mahopac in Somers (Somers Tournament), 4 p.m. Ursulines at Mamaroneck, 4 p.m. (Flint Park) Carmel in Arlington, 4:30 PM Croton at Panas, 4.30 pm Pleasantville at Yorktown, 4:30 PM Rye Neck in Bronxville 4:30 PM Sleepy Hollow in Hastings, 4:30 p.m. Ketcham at Suffern, 4:30 PM (Suffern Middle School) Valhalla in Putnam Valley, 4.30 pm Pearl River at Nyack, 5pm White Plains in Somers, 5:45 PM (Somers Tournament) Harrison at Brewster, 6:30 p.m. Nancy Haggerty covers cross-country skiing, track and field, field hockey, downhill skiing, ice hockey, girls’ lacrosse, and other sporting events for The Journal News/lohud. Follow her on Twitter at both @HaggertyNancy and @LoHudHockey.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.lohud.com/story/sports/high-school/field-hockey/2021/09/12/field-hockey-september-11-recaps/8305539002/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos