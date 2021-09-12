India vs England: BCCI and ECB deadlocked over test series status | Cricket News







However, the ECB has taken calls that the match will be replayed as a standalone test and will not affect the current series canceled after the Oval match, with India leading 2-1.

The shortened England-India series kicked off the second cycle of the WTC, which will end in 2023.

India had moved to the top of the WTC table, ousting Pakistan after the victory at the Oval. However, with the fifth Test being canceled and the series in limbo, the ICC will have to communicate with BCCI and ECB to bring the deadlock to a logical end. The chain of events leading to the cancellation of the Manchester Test began with an assistant physio from the Indian team, Yogesh Parmar, testing positive for a lateral flow test on Wednesday night. The next morning, the Indian players canceled their prematch training and went into a self-imposed quarantine when the Parmars RT-PCR report also came positive.

IPL players start arriving in UAE

From Saturday morning, Team India’s cricketers, aided by their respective franchises, began to leave England to…

go to UAE for Indian Premier League (IPL) stage 2 .

Stage 2 kicks off on September 19 with the big clash between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians in Dubai. Mumbai Indians cricketers Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah and Suryakumar Yadav arrived in Abu Dhabi where the team is based on Saturday morning, while Moeen Ali and Sam Curran from Chennai Super Kings UK were on their way to join their franchise in Dubai.

As for the Indian players, CSK flies with all-rounders Ravindra Jadeja and Shardul Thakur from England. Other franchises do the same with their respective cricketers.

RCB captain Virat Kohli and pacesetter Mohammed Siraj also took a chartered flight from Manchester.

All Indian players have returned negative RT-PCR tests for the second time in two days and will undergo a 6-day quarantine in the UAE. Bairstow, Woakes, Malan pull out

England players Chris Woakes and Dawid Malan have withdrawn from the IPL. Jonny Bairstow has also withdrawn and according to sources they have specific reasons for this.

Either their team is no longer in the running for the knockouts or they don’t see themselves in the playing XI so there’s no point in traveling.

Take Bairstow for example. With Holder, Williamson, Warner, Rashid and Nabi on the team at Sunrisers Hyderabad, he won’t find a place and that’s why he chooses it. That makes sense, sources say.

The teams that remain in contention for the knockouts will usually have their key players appearing for the Stage 2 of the IPL, except for those like Pat Cummins and Ben Stokes who have already ruled themselves out.

Eoin Morgan, for example, joins the Knight Riders. The players from the Caribbean are coming, the Australians and New Zealanders too. It will be a full house as much as possible barring a few unavoidable pullbacks, those tracking developments say.

