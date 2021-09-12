College Football Playoff Picks After Week 2





Week 2 of college football’s slate didn’t quite deliver the punch of Week 1, but the results had a significant impact on our writers’ playoff picks. The day was filled with close calls and unexpected results, starting with the Oregon Ducks heading for the Horseshoe and upset Ohio State, 35-28 in the early game window. How will Saturday’s top games affect the College Football Playoff chase? What are the current chances for the top four? The Allstate Playoff Predictor has the answers. Check back every week as the odds will be updated after that week’s matches. Most Popular Playoff Picks Squad (record) Vote Alabama (2-0) 13/13 Georgia (2-0) 13/13 Oregon (2-0) 12/13 Oklahoma (2-0) 9/13 Iowa (2-0) 4/13 Clemson (1-1) 1/13 The Ducks taunted the Buckeyes on both sides of the ball, holding multiple double digits throughout the second half of the win. CJ Verdell finished the day with 161 yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries, while quarterback AJ Brown threw two scores. The win results in a review of the playoff picks, landing Oregon 12th out of 13 on our writers’ lists, with Ohio State dropping out of the playoff conversation for now. The Iowa Hawkeyes go into battle after a second straight win over a ranked opponent. This time, the win came in Ames over rival Iowa State, 27-17, and it put the Hawkeyes in the playoff picture in four of our writers’ picks. And then there were the teams that usually end up on our lists on a weekly basis. The Alabama Crimson Tide dealt Mercer, 48-14, a week after Miami in the season opener. Nick Saban’s team is again number 1 on everyone’s list. Georgia is a unanimous No. 2 roster after crushing UAB, 56-7, to follow up on Week 1’s win over Clemson. The Oklahoma Sooners made business against Western Carolina and continue to occupy a place in most of the writers’ picks. With several teams making statements in week 2, there are no teams getting one vote here or there like last week — sorry, Cincinnati and UCLA. Also noteworthy, Clemson was only in one projection after being a mainstay for years, and Texas A&M is falling out of the mix after a close call against Colorado. Andrea Adelson: 1. Alabama, 2. Georgia, 3. Oklahoma, 4. Iowa

Kyle Bonagura: 1. Alabama, 2. Georgia, 3. Oklahoma, 4. Oregon

Bill Connelly: 1. Alabama, 2. Georgia, 3. Oregon, 4. Iowa

Heide Dinich: 1. Alabama, 2. Georgia, 3. Oregon, 4. Oklahoma

David M. Hale: 1. Alabama, 2. Georgia, 3. Oregon, 4. Oklahoma

Chris Low: 1. Alabama, 2. Georgia, 3. Iowa, 4. Oregon

Harry Lyles Jr.: 1. Alabama, 2. Georgia, 3. Oregon, 4. Oklahoma

Ryan McGee: 1. Alabama, 2. Georgia, 3. Oregon, 4. Clemson

Adam Rittenberg: 1. Alabama, 2. Georgia, 3. Oregon, 4. Iowa

Alex Scarborough: 1. Alabama, 2. Georgia, 3. Oregon, 4. Oklahoma

Mark Schlabach: 1. Alabama, 2. Georgia, 3. Oklahoma, 4. Oregon

Tom van Haaren: 1. Alabama, 2. Georgia, 3. Oklahoma, 4. Oregon

Dave Wilson: 1. Alabama, 2. Georgia, 3. Oklahoma, 4. Oregon

