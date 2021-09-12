Local rally: Gardiner field hockey beats Erskine to take first win of the season





SOUTH CHINA Gardiner used a balanced scoring attack on Saturday to take his first hockey win of the season with a 9-1 win over Erskine Academy. Piper LaVoie, Addi Carter and Dewey Clary each scored twice to lead the way for the Tigers (1-3-0), while Leah Pushard, Liv Perkins and Savannah Brown each had one goal. Grace Feeling didn’t have to save. Mackenzie Toner scored for Erskine (0-3-0) and Hannah Torrey made nine saves. MESSALONSKEE 4, MT. BLUE 1: Four different players scored as the Eagles took the Class A win at Farmington. Isabel Culver, Francesca Caccamo, Payton Alexander and Sidney Hatch each scored for Messalonskee (2-1). Nealey Dillon made seven saves. Mt Blue got the goal from Natalie Howard and Brooklynn Greene made three saves in the cage. BOYS FOOTBALL RICHMOND 3, SACOPEE VALLEY 1:Chance Taylor scored twice and led the Bobcats to victory in Richmond. Max Viselli scored a goal for Richmond (1-10) and Cole Alexander had an assist. Connor Vashon made seven saves. Thomas Brearly scored for Sacopee Valley (2-1-0) while James Wing made 15 saves. ERSKINE 2, MEDOMAK VALLEY 1: Brady Kirkpatrick and Holden McKenney scored in the second half to give the Eagles (2-0) a win over the Panthers (1-2) in South China. Mohamedi Ngido scored for Medomak. GIRLS FOOTBALL MARANA COOK 14, RABBIT 0: Emily Harper scored seven goals to lead the Black Bears to victory in Augusta. Natalie Mohlar scored four goals for Maranacook (3-0-0) and Addie Watson helped with six assists. Cony drops to 0-3-0. RICHMOND 6, SACOPEE VALLEY 0: Alana Hixon scored three goals and had an assist when the Bobcats won in Richmond. Laura Brown added two goals and two assists, while Lila Viselli had the other goal. Liz Johnson made three saves for the Bobcats (1-1-0). Elyse Guptill made 12 saves for Scope Valley (0-3-0). ” Previous Oak Hill starts fast, but falls under Foxcroft This iframe contains the logic needed to process Ajax powered Gravity Forms.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.centralmaine.com/2021/09/11/local-roundup-gardiner-field-hockey-beats-erskine-to-pick-up-first-win-of-the-season/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos