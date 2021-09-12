Sports
McNeese vs. LSU – Game Recap – September 11, 2021
BATON ROUGE, La. — LSU coach Ed Orgeron was happy with his first win of the season, but still knows there is plenty of work to do.
Max Johnson threw for 161 yards and three touchdowns and LSU defeated McNeese 34-7 on Saturday night.
Not good enough offensively, Orgeron said. It starts with protection; we need to protect the quarterback better. We need to keep improving and hopefully we’ll get better when we get some of our linemen back.
The LSUs defense held the Cowboys to 142 yards total offense.
After sputtering in a season-opening loss to UCLA last week, the LSU (1-1) offense still struggled against McNeese, racking up just 262 yards of total offense in the first three quarters and scoring just 24 points off an FCS opponent.
Im a little surprised with how much we struggled (offensively) these first two weeks, Orgeron said. We want to get our athletes into space; but right now the protection is preventing it from working. If we can’t protect the quarterback; it’s not going to work.
Taking advantage of McNeese’s (0-2) lack of depth, LSU pulled away by 10 points in the final quarter.
We weren’t in a good mood when we got back from Los Angeles, Orgeron said. It didn’t matter who our opponent was this week; we focused on LSU getting better.
However, the LSU defense bounced back with a stellar performance, enabling a single score on the night when senior quarterback Cody Orgeron found Carlo Williams for a 44-yard touchdown late in the fourth quarter.
I was very happy with how we played defensively, Orgeron said. Especially with our pass rush.
Freshman defensive tackle Maason Smith led the way for LSU with three sacks and six total tackles.
Converting a pair of fourth down conversions, LSU (1-1) scored on its first possession of the game, when Johnson hit Trey Palmer for a 19-yard score.
In just his fourth start for the Tigers, Johnson finished 18 of 27 for 161 yards. Two of Johnson’s touchdowns went to sophomore Kayshon Boutte, who finished with five catches for 31 yards.
14-0 late in the first half, a 55-yard field goal by junior Cade York sent LSU to the half 17-0. York later broke his own Tiger Stadium record with a 56-yard field goal to start the fourth quarter, extending the LSU lead to 27-0.
GAME OF THE GAME
Leading 7-0 almost midway through the second quarter and with McNeese on his own 32-yard line, defensive tackle Jaquelin Roy forced and recovered a fumble by Stephen Huderson to give LSU the ball deep into Cowboys territory.
In the next game, Tyrion Davis-Price went 21 yards and two plays later Johnson found Boutte for a three-yard touchdown, making it a 14-0 game.
TAKE AWAY
LSU: The Tiger offense continued to struggle, taking just 166 yards in total against their FCS opponent in the first half, but took advantage of a Cowboy turnover to take the halfway lead to 17-0.
McNeese: The Cowboys hung early at LSU, trailing just a touchdown midway through the first half before giving up 10 points in the last 6:58 of the second quarter
NEXT ONE
LSU: Hosts Central Michigan on Saturday before SEC game kicks off September 25.
McNeese: Stays on the road again in Baton Rouge to play Southern University on Saturday.
——
Sources
2/ https://www.espn.com/college-football/recap/_/gameId/401282062
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]