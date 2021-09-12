Sports
Temple football beats Akron with strong defense – The Temple News
With five minutes and 24 seconds left in the second quarter, Temple University sophomore redshirt Layton Jordan pulled redshirt senior quarterback Kato Nelson from behind, forcing a fumble on the tackle. Graduate student linebacker William Kwenkeu scooped the ball up and took it 38 yards for the score.
The Owls (1-1, 0-0 The American Athletic Conference) won 45-24 against the Akron Zips (0-2, 0-0 The Mid American Conference) on Saturday afternoon, behind two important turnovers by the Owls defense.
Freshman Justin Lynch was the quarterback for the Owls after red shirt freshman quarterback DWan Mathis sustained an injury in last weeks 61-14 loss to Rutgers University. Lynch went 19-23 for 245 yards today and threw two touchdowns, including some nice passes to graduate student wide receiver Randall Jones throughout the game.
I never doubted Justin, Jones said. He puts in the work, he’s a workhorse.
With two minutes and 26 seconds left in the first quarter, Lynch threw a forward pitch pass to Jones, who took it 75 yards for a touchdown. Jones had 170 receiving yards, 109 of them in the first half.
Having faith in your teammates is key, Lynch said. I had to get the ball into the hands of my receivers.
Junior Offensive Lineman Adam Klein, a key part of Temple’s offensive line protecting Lynch, was replaced today by Red Shirt frontline lineman Wisdom Quarshie. Lynch looked composed throughout the match with a great presence in his pocket, even rushing for a score.
Consistent play on both sides of the ball in the last three quarters helped the Owls to victory.
After Kwenkeu’s scoop and score in the second quarter, graduate student defensive end Manny Walker scored a touchdown of his own after picking a pass from Akron redshirt sophomore quarterback DJ Irons and taking it three yards for a score on the next drive. . Irons entered the game after Nelson was injured in the game that gave the Owls their second score.
Akrons sophomore receiver Michael Mathison caused some trouble for Temple’s defense, who made eight catches for 101 yards. IJzers couldn’t get Akron’s offense moving during the second half, however, as he faced constant pressure from the Owls defense. Irons completed all of his 13 passes against Auburn last week, but went 12-of-22 today.
After the first quarter, the Owls shook off their defensive rust. Bad tackling and an accident in the secondary gave Akron their first two touchdowns. Irons scrambled nine yards for their first score, and Nelson found wide open freshman receiver Tony Grimes Jr. for their second.
They performed at a higher level, said head coach Rod Carey. We dug ourselves out.
The Zips scored just 10 points in the remainder of the game, a product of the improved play of defensive coordinator Jeff Knowles players. The Owls dominated the line of scrimmage and played well in the secondary with key breaks by red shirt junior safety Jalen Ware and red shirt junior cornerback Cameron Ruiz.
Late in the fourth, the running game took over for the Owls, with running backs redshirt junior Ravon Bonner, graduate Tayvon Ruley and redshirt freshman Edward Saydee rushing for a combined 69 yards and one touchdown.
Temple put in a 45-3 run for the last three quarters before Irons threw a touchdown pass to freshman receiver Konata Mumpfield with two minutes and 47 seconds left.
Temple will have to play as they did in the bottom half of today, when they face Boston College next Saturday at 12:00 PM in their home opener at Lincoln Financial Field.
The Eagles are 2-0 (0-0 The Atlantic Coast Conference), with a 51-0 win over Colgate University and a 45-28 win over University of Massachusetts Amherst.
Sources
2/ https://temple-news.com/temple-football-defeats-akron-with-strong-defense/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]