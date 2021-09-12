Northside boys tennis takes a few wins





The boys’ tennis team Northside defeated Seymour on Tuesday and Center Grove North on Wednesday, both 4-1. Varsity winners for the Spartans (4-1) in both matches were singles player Vince Sasse and the doubles team of Advait Aras and Shashu Sabapathy. Other varsity winners in the Seymour match included singles player Jaishal Padmanabhan and the doubles team of Jace Branham and Cam Shute. Other varsity winners in the Center Grove North competition included singles player Teddy Littrell and the doubles team of Vyom Desai and Harshil Gandhi. The Northside JV defeated Seymour 3-2 and tied Center Grove North 2-2. JV winners in the Seymour match were singles player Chandan Munnaluri and the doubles teams of Desai and Gandhi and Burhan Fanee and Ricardo Prata. JV winners in the Center Grove North game were Branham in singles and Fanee and Prata in doubles. GIRLS FOOTBALL East JV binds Batesville The Columbus East junior varsity drew 1-1 at Batesville on Thursday. Taylor Scott scored the goal for the Olympians on an assist from Grace Lykins. Kate Stiles recorded three saves. BOWLING Creech tops men’s competition Creech Masonry went 8-0 to take a two-game lead in Tuesday’s Bartholomew County Beverage Men’s League. Gray’s Pro Show won the high scratch game (1,226), the scratch series (3,418), the handicap game (1,246) and the handicap series (3,478). Chris Jones threw the high individual scratch game (278), and Clint Million had the high individual scratch series (742). Trio leads mixed competition Betty’s Beauty Barr, Poynter GM and State Farm Kayla Stice Agent all went 8-0 to the Wessel & White BHHS Wednesday Night Mixed League. State Farm Kayla Stice pitched the scratch game (829) and the scratch series (2.401), and Betty’s Beauty Barr had the handicap game (957) and the handicap series (2,686). Kent Thompson recorded the high handicap game (268) and the scratch series (703) for men, and Michael York had the high handicap game (276) and the handicap series (703). Women’s honors went to Jennifer Thompson for a high-scratch game (214), Mary Plumer for a high-scratch series (534), Diane Schepman for a high-handicap game (258) and Barbbara Prewitt for a high handicap series (704). VOLLEY-BALL Panthers remain undefeated The Jennings County eighth-grade White team broke the record to 5-0 on Thursday with a 25-19, 25-18 win against Immanuel Lutheran. Kaydence Lowman led the Panthers with 12 points, including six aces. Abrey Belding added two aces. Jennings’ seventh grade Blue team overcame a loss in the first set, beating Austin 24-25, 25-19, 15-10 and improving to 4-0. Cougars claim victory The South Decatur seventh graders took a 25-13, 25-14 win against Jac-Cen-Del. The Cougar eighth graders lost to the Eagles in straight sets. AMERICAN FOOTBALL Panthers, Cougars fall The Jennings County seventh division fell to 0-2 on Thursday with a 36-0 loss to South Dearborn. South Decatur Middle School opened the season on Thursday with a 30-0 loss to Tri.

