Texas runners win titles in the inaugural Scotty Gomez 5K, and a former hockey player takes second

Texas runners took victories in Saturday’s inaugural Scotty Gomez 5K race on the Ship Creek course. The racing namesake hockey star did not race, but former UAA hockey player Conor Deal represented by finishing second in the men’s race. The wins were taken by Maddy Reed of Lewisville, Texas and Tyler Forde of Arlington, Texas. Reed, a former Division I rider in Arkansas, won by 92 seconds in 19 minutes 45 seconds. Forde led the men in 17:37 and Deal finished in 17:59. The race was organized by the Scott Gomez Foundation; Gomez is an Anchorage man who won two Stanley Cups during his NHL career. Women 1. Madeleine Reed, 7:45 PM; 2. Robyn Mertz, 21:17; 3. Julie Johnson, 21:51; 4. Hannah Krause, 23:06; 5. Adrienne McVey, 23:17; 6. Erin Messmer, 23:56; 7. Allison Lam, 24:04; 8. Krysta Daniel, 24:15; 9. Serita Unin, 24:27; 10. Laura Kapper, 24:47; 11. Lily Betts, 24:49; 12. Jen Novobilski, 26:27; 13. Braelyn Scheyder, 26:41; 14. Adrianna Hirsz, 26:45; 15. Catherine Spangler, 27:44; 16. Janet Johnston, 27:57; 17. Sophie Walsh, 28:05; 18. Jessica Talcott, 28:27; 19. Robyn Ellison, 28:59; 20. Catherine Chambers, 29:05; 21. Kristina Ferguson, 29:54; 22. Cynthia Rachilla, 30:54; 23. Linda Shaw, 30:54; 24. Terri Thurston, 31:03; 25. Devon White, 32:43; 26. Kristy Wolgemuth, 33:03; 27. Anna Kohler, 33:13; 28. Michelle Lancaster, 33:32; 29. Christina Hoy, 33:53; 30. Cristy Hickel, 34:20; 31. Hannah Kelley, 36:10; 32. Breanne Weiss, 36:10; 33. Michelle Arnobit, 36:12; 34. Elizabeth Batchelder, 36:57; 35. Terri Agee, 37:21; 36. Judy Kitagawa, 38:37; 37. Julie Blackley, 38:56; 38. Suzy Spackman, 38:56; 39. Caroline Curtis, 38:57; 40. Minnie So, 39:27; 41. Erika Quade, 39:55; 42. Pamela OBrien, 39:57; 43. Roxanne Benson, 39:58; 44. Samantha Wright, 40:56; 45. Jennifer Marsh, 40:57; 46. ​​Aimee Wallum, 40:57; 47. Kathleen Grimes, 40:58; 48. Judy Krier, C 41:29; 49. Melissa Hardesty, 41:46; 50. Chelsea Farrell, 43:01; 51. Tracee Hansen, 43:27; 52. Dora Wolgemuth, 43:45; 53. Maureen Fritsch, 44:14; 54. Alpha Mae Kelley, 47:17; 55. Ryann Armachain, 47:32; 56. Chantal Walsh, 47:32; 57. Linda Bustamante, 50:20; 58. Krissell Crandall, 50:29; 59. Patricia Manu, 51:07; 60. Seniqua Liufau, 51:07; 61. Dalia Gomez, 51:09; 62. Terri Potter, 51:09; 63. Caitlyn Olson, 51:10; 64. Cathy Mertz, 55:18; 65. Jean Velez, 55:19. Men 1. Tyler Forde, 17:37; 2. Conor deal, 17:59; 3. Scott Wamsganz, 18:54; 4. Neil Walsky, 19:02; 5. Skylar Gutierrez, 20:53; 6. Daniel Reis, 21:25; 7. Raythan Robbins, 21:55; 8. Thomas Marquez, 21:58; 9. Claw Sigurdson, 22:22; 10. Andrew Ramsey, 22:24; 11. Bharat Tumkur Mallikarjun, 23:03; 12. Hunter Bischoff, 23:26; 13. Harrison Nabors, 23:31; 14. James Cross, 23:32; 15. Clay Allen, 23:34; 16. Tyler Braccini, 23:49; 17. Hunter Schmitz, 24:18; 18. Yohanan Harvey, 24:27; 19. Phillip Hardesty, 24:45; 20. Kaden Abbott, 24:51; 21. Campbell Cichosz, 25:00; 22. Ben Edwards, 25:06; 23. Jackson Krock, 25:11; 24. Austin Williams, 25:13; 25. Jack Wolgemuth, 25:54; 26. Evan Trupp, 26:01; 27. Collin Pederson, 26:11; 28. Patrick Larkin, 26:14; 29. William Toimoana, 26:16; 30. Cooper Morris, 27:11; 31. Cameron Morris, 27:13; 32. Alexander Walsh, 28:03; 33. Drake Albers, 28:16; 34. Austin Scarinza, 28:33; 35. Richard Millar, 29:02; 36. Kieran Kelley, 29:39; 37. Tyler Huffer, 30:32; 38. Shane Soderwall 30:35; 39. Konstantin Murphy, 31:17; 40. Steve Agee, 33:39; 41. Beau Babcock, 35:02; 42. Vincent Farrell, 36:36; 43. Braedon Reed, 36:45; 44. Adriano Nascimento, 36:56; 45. Aiden Westin, 37:29; 46. ​​Nicholas Curry, 39:40; 47. Ivan Quade, 39:56; 48. Tom Walsh, 42:06; 49. Logan Lyke, 43:31; 50. Gage Brown, 43:38; 51. Colin Hedland, 43:38; 52. Jackson Reineke, 43:39; 53. Colton Friesen, 43:40; 54. Jacob Kelley, 47:18; 55. Ryan Babcock, 50:31; 56. Jack Potter, 51:15; 57. John Hansen, 51:40; 58. Tim Johnson, 1:01:50.

