Red Sox vs. White Sox – Game Recap – September 11, 2021

CHICAGO — Travis Shaw hit a tiebreaking single in the 10th inning on a three-run homer in the third and the Boston Red Sox defeated the Chicago White Sox 9-8 on Saturday-evening.

Shaw found out towards the end of stroke practice that he would be in the lineup with JD Martinez, scratched from back spasms. He certainly delivered in a short period of time.

Shaw capped off a seventh run with a drive that made it 7-2, chasing Chicago starter Dylan Cease.

This is pretty much my first time in this role, Shaw said, in his second stint at Boston after getting waivers from Milwaukee on Aug. 15. When I went back to Milwaukee, the first few months of the season, I played every day. Even last year I played in Toronto five, six days a week. This is pretty much my first time in this role. … It’s still new to me. I’m still trying to get used to it.

The AL Central-leading White Sox tied the score with five in the fourth and took an 8-7 lead in the fifth when Yasmani Grandal homered off Ryan Brasier. Boston tied it in the eighth on the sacrifice fly by Enrique Hernndez against Craig Kimbrel.

Alex Verdugo led off the 10th in second place and moved to first on a grounder by Bobby Dalbecs. Shaw then hit a tiebreaking single to the right against Mike Wright (0-1).

Grandal, who played his 1000th game, singled from the bottom half against Josh Taylor to put runners in first and third place. Leury Garca and Danny Mendick struckout before Brian Goodwin grounded out to end the game. Hernandez ran to the left to field the ball and Dalbec stayed on the bag as he stretched for the pitch.

That was a good one, said Red Sox manager Alex Cora. That clubhouse is loud today.

Garrett Whitlock (8-3) worked two scoreless innings. Taylor earned his first career save and the Red Sox came out on top after losing four out of five.

Luis Robert of Chicago had four hits, including a three-run double, and Garcia homered.

Overall, it was a great game, Grandal said. It just happened that we ended up on the losing side. But often times, these types of games are the ones that teach you the most, especially if you come out as the loser.

STOP IRONING

Cease lasted 2 2/3 innings in his shortest start this year. He tied for a season high by giving up seven runs and scoring one with five walks, while giving up four hits and throwing 71 pitches.

Cease joined Chris Sale, Javier Vazquez, Esteban Loaiza and Lucas Giolito as the only White Sox pitchers to strikeout 200 in a season, with five fans to give him 202. But that was about the only positive thing for him.

Boston-starter Connor Seabold hit three innings in his Major League-debut and gave up two runs and three hits.

TRANSACTIONS

The Red Sox sent Brad Peacock to Triple-A Worcester, with Seabold being recalled from the minor league club. Peacock made two appearances and one start, giving up nine runs in 5 1/3 innings, after taking over from Cleveland on August 30.

TRAINERS ROOM

Red Sox: DH JD Martinez (back cramps) was dropped from the lineup for the second game in a row and will likely be postponed Sunday, said manager Alex Cora. … RHP Matt Barnes and LHP Martn Prez are going to rehab along with Worcester. Cora said Barnes will likely need two rehab outings, with Prez taking one or two. Both are on the COVID-19 list.

White Sox: Manager Tony La Russa said the White Sox will likely use RHP Reynaldo Lpez as sixth starter, with LHP Carlos Rodn likely to get longer rests between outings. Rodn won five innings on Friday and won his first start since September 1, after pushing his turn back due to shoulder pain.

NEXT ONE

White Sox RHP Lance Lynn (10-4, 2.59 ERA) makes his first start since August 28, while RHP Nick Pivetta (9-7, 4.67) gets the ball for Boston after ace Chris Sale tested positive for COVID-19. Lynn was sidelined by an infection in the right knee.

