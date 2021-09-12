







ANI |

Updated: Sep 12. 2021 14:23 IS

Dubai [UAE]September 12 (ANI): The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 will restart for the first time since the COVID-19 outbreak when Nepal faces the second-placed US on September 13 in Muscat, Oman.

Nepal is currently sixth in the League 2 table with seven teams from Oman, USA, Scotland, Namibia, UAE and Papua New Guinea.

Nepal has so far played four games in the four-year League 2 cycle and has recorded two wins and two defeats. Oman leads the standings by winning eight out of ten matches played. The US is second in the standings with six wins from the 12 games played and PNG is bottom, having lost all eight games played so far. In a recent two-game ODI series that the US played in Oman, American Jaskaran Malhotra stole the show with his six sixes in an over against Papua New Guinea.

The American becomes the fourth player to have six sixes in one left in international cricket. He joins an exclusive club with some of the greats of the game and hopes to bring this great form to the series.

Malhotra and his team will play the first game against Nepal, followed by Oman on September 16.

The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 is the gateway to the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup as the teams finishing in the top three will earn a place in the Men’s CWC Qualifier to be held in Zimbabwe between June 18 and July 9, 2023. will take place. The bottom four will face off in the Men’s CWC Qualifier Play-Off. (ANI)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aninews.in/news/sports/cricket/icc-mens-cricket-world-cup-league-2-to-resume-with-nepal-against-usa20210912142328

