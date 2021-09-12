Iowa Claims Country’s Best Start After Week 2

There was one big shock in the top five. There was almost another one. A top 10 team lost at home. Another needed a comeback in the last two minutes to stave off a team from the Mid-America Conference.

So it was just another Saturday in college football.

Even with the unpredictability, there are some conclusions that can be drawn two weeks into the season. Candidates emerge and some are exposed.

Three observations from Week 2 that are worth paying attention to:

Iowa Looks Ready To Fight, Iowa State Not So Much

There are two constants about the Hawkeyes. They will defend opportunistically and they will not defeat themselves. That formula has propelled them to the best start of any team in the country as they followed last week’s No. 17 blowout in Indiana with a road win at No. 10 Iowa State.