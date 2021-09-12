Great Britain enjoys new sports star in tennis champion Raducanu

The thought of getting a message from Queen Elizabeth II that she became tennis’s most unlikely Grand Slam champion probably couldn’t have been further from Emma Raducanus’ mind at the start of the year.

Indeed, at the time, she was wondering if she would be able to finish her high school diploma during the pandemic.

So A Levels Happening? read one of the first tweets of 2021 from a maths and economics student from Bromley, a South East London area, who also happened to be a very, very good tennis player, even though few in Britain had heard of her.

Despite her apparent prowess on the court, Raducanus’s parents insisted that their daughter complete her education so she would have something to fall back on in case a tennis career didn’t take off.

Sounds crazy now, right?

18-year-old Raducanu was hailed on Sunday as the new queen of British sport and arguably the architect of one of the most unlikely sporting achievements of all time by winning the US Open qualifier.

Her 6-4, 6-3 win over Leylah Fernandez, broadcast on free-to-air TV in Britain, was on a primetime slot on Saturday night, allowing the country to enjoy a superstar in the making.

Among them was apparently the British Prime Minister.

What a sensational match! Huge congratulations to Emma Raducanu, read a tweet from Boris Johnson’s official account. You showed extraordinary skill, poise and guts and we are all extremely proud of you.

The Queen also sent her congratulations.

It’s a remarkable achievement at such a young age, said the monarch, and it’s a testament to your hard work and dedication.

Gary Lineker, the former England football captain, hosted a popular football highlight show Match of the Day on the BBC while Raducanu took a win at Arthur Ashe Stadium that would net her $2.5 million and change her life forever. Looks like he wasn’t on his mind at work.

First time in my life I’ve ever tweeted while on air, Lineker said, but my God what a performance, what a triumph, what an amazing young woman.

It was feelings that echoed across the country as Britain came to grips with the success of a teenager who was born in Toronto but who moved to England with her family at the age of 2, who touched the hearts of her country with a run to the fourth round of Wimbledon in July which ended when she withdrew from a match on medical advice saying the whole experience caught up with me.

When her Wimbledon matches were overshadowed by the English football teams racing to the European Championship final during the same period, she had the country’s attention all to herself on Saturday.

Can’t believe we are all so proud of you, the Duchess of Cambridge wrote on her Twitter account about Raducanus’ historic Grand Slam victory.

Raducanus astonishing success until three months ago, Shen never played in a tour-level professional event, some compared it to Leicester winning the Premier League in 2016, with a pre-season chance of 5,000-1, and marketing experts predict huge career potential -income.

Because, given the way she played in New York, Raducanu is here to stay.

She will win more of these (Grand Slams), that’s how good she is, said former UK No. 1 tennis player Tim Henman, who has been a mentor to Raducanu.

This is not a flash in the pan or a fairy tale. She plays top-five tennis. Her world will be turned upside down but she has good people around her and it will be a great ride if she can stay injury free.

