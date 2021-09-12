Elon Football records first win against Campbell, 24-23





The Elon University football team scored its first win of the 2021 season and its first win since February 2020 , against the Campbell University Fighting Camels, 24-23 . The first half was filled with missed opportunities for the Phoenix, including a blocked punt, a blocked kick, two sacks and a couple of failed attempts to make a fourth attempt, which prevented the team from finding its rhythm. But despite the unconvincing first half for both teams, the Phoenix came out of the stronger team, both on defense and offense. Junior walks back Jaylan Thomas finished the game with 60 rushing yards and 38 receiving yards. Combined with 269 passing yards from senior quarterback Davis Cheek , the attack came together to create memorable drives that led the Phoenix to victory. We wanted to get out and it didn’t matter who got the ball, every time you touched the ball there was a chance to make a play, Thomas said. With Davis throwing the ball and catching the receivers and blocking offensive lines, we wanted to give our best on film this weekend. It was a difficult win, we made it out of it, but in the end a win is a win. Defensively, the Phoenix also shone in the second half. sophomore cornerback Trevon Jones forced two turnovers, picking up Campbell quarterback Hajj-Malik Williams and recovering from a fumble in the fourth quarter. Jones also bagged a sack late in the second quarter. Trevon Jones was a great playmaker for us today. Those two takeaways were big, Head Coach Tony Triscian said. He did it in special teams too, with his legs on point returns and kickoff returns, he made sure we had a field position. All the momentum created by the Phoenixs defense could have been for naught due to a late push from Campbell in the closing minutes of the game. After taking the first lead since the first quarter, Elon was leading 24-17 when Williams Redshirt found senior Caleb Snead for a 48-yard touchdown pass. With just over a minute to go and trailing by one, the Camels were faced with the decision of either going for the extra point and pushing the game into extra time, or trying to complete a two-point conversion and defend. to win the match outright. After taking a timeout, the Fighting Camels lined up to try and get a two-point conversion. Williams took the snap, looking for a pass that never came. Williams tried to make his way to the end zone but came up short. Elon recuperated the onside kick that followed and entered the victory formation to close out the final minute of the match. It was a hard-fought win and we needed it. We were a really hungry football team today, I’m happy with our struggle and our courage and our grit, Triscani said. For Thomas, he hopes to take this momentum into next week and prove that the Phoenix is ​​a team that can win every second half. What I’d like to see is just our will to fight, Thomas said. This is the second week in a row that we’ve shown that we can fight to the end of the game, and we can fight, and we can compete with anyone. The Phoenix will face Appalachian State again next week in Boone. Kick-off is scheduled for 3:30 PM

