Uvaldean rolls over Devine in team tennis





Last month, Uvalde defeated Devine, 13-6, in a non-district high school team tennis competition. The Uvaldeans played even better in their rematch Thursday afternoon at the Uvalde High Schools Terri Rambie Tennis Complex. They recorded their second District 29-4A win of the season as the Coyotes and Lobos Devines defeated Warhorses and Arabians 15-4 in a two-team game. Our kids played better than us in last month’s game, and I was very happy with their game, said Uvalde High School head tennis coach Terri Rambie. We still have a lot of work to do, so we have to keep going and get better and better. With the win, Uvalde High School is now 2-0 in district and 8-3 for the season overall. They were supposed to play some non-district matches yesterday. Results of their matches against Laredo United and San Antonio Warren will be reported in the next Thursday’s edition of the Uvalde Leader-News. In action Thursday, Uvalde High School won six of seven doubles matches. The only lost game was close and could have gone either way. The doubles winners were the teams of Ty Gonzalez and Michelle Miller, Elizabeth Phillips and Hope Dube, Reagan Dodson and Allison Goggans, Victoria Reyes and Joann Reyes, Jacob Flores and Hector Lopez, and Armando Garcia and Jonathon Garcia. The Coyotes won all six of their singles, while the Lobos won three of their six singles. Ty Gonzalez, Colton Gaston, Jack Brock, Jacob Flores, Hector Lopez and Jonathon Garcia won their matches. Allison Goggans, Victoria Reyes and Joann Reyes won their matches. Armando Garcia won an extra singles match that did not count towards the team total. On Wednesday, the Uvaldeans are back in the district team tennis action as they host the Crystal City Javelinas in a dual team competition at the Rambie Tennis Complex. The game starts at 4.30 pm UHS travels to Del Rio on Thursday for a rematch against the Del Rio Rams and Queens, before traveling to Kerrville on Saturday for action against Tivy and Fredericksburg. On September 22, UHS will take on the Hondo Owls in the district team tennis. In junior varsity tennis action Thursday, UHS dominated the competition against Devine. The Uvaldeans have won 30 of the 39 games played. Our junior varsity kids played great tennis, said Coach Rambie.

