Toni Kuko Enters Basketball Hall of Fame





Former member of the Croatian national basketball team and Chicago Bulls star, Toni Kuko was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield on Saturday. Kuko became the fifth Croatian basketball player to compete in the Hall of Fame, after Krešimir osi in 1996, Draen Petrovi in ​​2002, Mirko Novosel in 2007 and Dina Raa in 2018. Way back in 2014, Kuko was nominated by the Chicago Bulls to enter the Hall of Fame, and it took the Croatian basketball star eight tries to join the exclusive club. “I started playing sports when I was eight, with table tennis and football, and then basketball at the age of 15. My career was defined by two teams – Jugoplasitika from Split and the Chicago Bulls. Split, my hometown is one of the greatest sports cities in history and it has given the world many great sports names,” Kuko began his speech. “In my international career I played for two countries – Yugoslavia and Croatia – and I had a lot of success with them. I played with big names in those national teams that are members of the Hall of Fame themselves – such as the late Draen Petrovi, Dino Radja and Vlado Divac,” he added. “And I played with some other big names. I want to thank Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen for ‘breaking’ me in the 1992 Olympics and forcing me to work even harder to become a key member of the Bulls to be,” said Kuko. Dubrovnik Times editor Mark Thomas meets Toni Kuko in 2011 Toni Kuko started his career with Jugoplastica in Split, where he played from 1987 to 1991, then moved to Benetton where he was until 1993 when he switched to the NBA. He spent 13 years there until 2006, playing for the Chicago Bulls, Philadelphia 76ers, Atlanta Hawks and Milwaukee Bucks. With the Chicago Bulls, he won the NBA title three times and was named the best sixth player in the strongest league in the world. He averaged 11.6 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists in 846 NBA games. With the Croatian national team, he won Olympic silver in Barcelona in 1992 and two bronze medals at the European Championships and one at the World Cup. Before that, in 1988 he won Olympic silver with the Yugoslav national team, as well as world gold, two European gold and one bronze.

