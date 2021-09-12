Oakland As Game #142: When the bullpen falters again

Every time it looks like the Oakland Ashes are gaining positive momentum, they hit a snag, and it happened again on Saturday.

The Ashes were well on their way to a fourth straight win at the Coliseum, leading by four runs in the 8th inning, but the bullpen faltered again and let it slip for an 8-6 loss to the Texas Rangers. That is their eighth save in the past three weeks.

Oakland had everything they needed to win today. Their offense kept warm, piling up half a dozen runs in the first four innings, including three home runs to take an impressive early lead. Their rotation threw another seven-inning gem, this time from a pitcher who had struggled out his previous pair. And they had their two hottest relievers available in the late inning to cover the last two frames.

But then, as so often lately, things went wrong. Leading 6-2 in the 8th inning, Sergio Romo setting work. A single and a homer made it 6-4, and a walk and double made it 6-5.

That brought in Andrew Chafino to escape the jam, with the tying run on base. His first batter was Jonah Heim, the former Ash prospect who was traded to Texas last winter, and Heim fired off a hanging slider for a two-run go-ahead homerun to make it 7-6. The Rangers added another in the 9th on a solo homer.

Frustrating. Another winable game lost, and in particular another failed save. In the past 19 games, the pen has screwed up eight times, in seven different games (twice in one game), resulting in six defeats (which they eventually won). Six different relievers have been the culprit at least once, leaving no one completely confident.

The details

The As lineup has jumped to a lot of early leads recently and they did it again this afternoon. They scored in each of the first four innings, with a little power and a little clutching.

In the 1st inning, starling march went deep for a solo homer. Two batters in, they led 1-0.

In the 2nd inning, it was a rally with two outs, with Khris Davis pop a dime and then Chad Pinder sing him home.

In the 3rd inning, it was another solo homerun, this time from Matt Olson.

That made it 3-0, but in the top of the fourth, the Rangers pulled it in 3-2. Oakland answered back in the bottom of the fourth.

The inning started with a walk, then Mark Canha homered.

That’s Canhas fifth long ball in his last 11 games.

The inning continued. A walk and a double provided another chance, and Josh Harrison pledged a sacrifice fly to cash in another run.

In their previous 10 games, the Ashes averaged six solid runs per game, and they matched that output today. At that point, they were leading 6-2, which should have been enough, especially with the performance they got out of their rotation.

Beginner Cole Irvin was in a slump lately, but recovered this afternoon with seven strong innings. He worked a little hard contact at the beginning and Texas earned a few runs in 4th with a few rockets, but he kept everything in the park. After that rally in the 4th, he sat down and retired nine batters in a row, and 11 of his last 12 until the end of the 7th.

irvin: 7 ip, 2 runs, 8 Ks, 1 BB 6 hits, 93 pitches, 88.9 mph EV

He didn’t come out of 5th in any of his previous three starts, giving up 13 runs in 10 innings, so tonight’s quality effort was a particularly encouraging development. The rotation seemed to pick up steam in late August, but now three different starters have been pitching well over the past few days.

Unfortunately, all that offense plus Irvin’s quality start didn’t result in a win today. It took only seven batters for the bullpen to blow the four-run lead, with Romo facing six and Chafin serving the game winner. And it was at the hands of Heim, another ghost from the past that haunted them just like Marcus Semien did a week ago in Toronto. Wow wow.

In addition to another dramatic loss, Oakland also suffered an injury such as: Matt Chapman made a foul on a ball off his left foot/shin and was out in the 5th. X-rays were negative, but he probably won’t play on Sunday, reports Matt Kawahara of the SF Chronicle.

Ouch

Just as the Ashes were gaining ground again in the post-season race, they stumbled again. Facing a last place opponent with a big lead in the 8th inning, they need to finish that, but the bloated saves keep piling up as they leave win after win on the table. Meanwhile, the Red Sox and Yankees both won, and the Blue Jays won twice in a doubleheader. There’s still time, but it’s running out fast with each draining loss.