Qureshi’s vision shows with Malhotra





By VINODE MAMCHAN American cricket took center stage on Thursday as national player Jaskaran Malhotra became the fourth batsman to hit six sixes in an over in International cricket. The Indian-born batsman changed the record books with his batting feats during the 2nd ODI between the US and Papua New Guinea in Oman, the wicketkeeper batsman hit six sixes in an over, becoming only the second cricketer to do so in One-Day Internationals to former South African batsman Herschelle Gibbs. Malhotras’s entry into American cricket came through the Cricket Council USA (CCUSA) route and he was brought to the country to play at the popular US Open T20 tournament held annually at Fort Lauderdale’s Central Broward Regional Park . Qureshi wanted to improve the quality of cricket at the tournament and Malhotra was one of the players he helped to get his US visa to come into the country to play cricket. Since then, Malhotra has been a regular member of the CCUSA family, representing the US All Stars at the US Open T20 cricket tournament. Qureshi spoke on the record saying: We are very happy for Jaskaran that he deserves the success. Many years ago he wanted to come to America to play and we at CCUSA helped him to come and play. Now is a great day for America to serve the country well. Another player who made it big during the week, Muhammad Ali Khan is yet another player who got the chance from Qureshi. Ali Khan took four wickets for six runs in his only match this season to record one of the best bowling performances in the history of the league. Ali Khan got a taste of the great cricket when he was invited by Qureshi to play at the US Open T20. A few years ago, Qureshi invited Dwayne Bravo to play at the US Open T20 and put Ali Khan on the same team with him. Bravo saw the talent in Ali and invited him to come to the CPL and the rest is history. Qureshi continues to be a mentor to Ali Khan: Ali is one of our products at CCUSA. He came to play as a young boy and has developed nicely. We are very proud of him and he is always in touch with us. He did very well during the week and I am not surprised.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ccusa.info/qureshis-vision-shows-with-malhotra The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos