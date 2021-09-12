Two players from the best rated class 9A De Smet lead the way





De Smet is the No. 1 class 9A team in the state, and the undefeated Bulldogs top the list of area performers in week 4 of the South Dakota high school football season. Colt Wilkinson and Rett Osthus top this week’s list of 22 top performers in the region, although we might as well have added three or four more Bulldogs. DE Smet rolled past elkton – More Benton 50-0 to go to 4-0 on the season and the Bulldogs didn’t get much time to fill up their numbers. It didn’t matter to Wilkinson, who completed 11 of 13 passes for 233 yards and four touchdowns, added a touchdown run and registered six tackles on defense. Osthus finished with 93 yards receiving, catching two of Wilkinson’s four TD passes from 20 and 65 yards. Others that deserve a mention this week include: Tegan Sumner, Florence-Henry Another quarterback for a 4-0 team, Sumner led the Falcons past Waverly-South Shore Shore by going 4-for-4 for 124 yards and three touchdowns. He also ran football three times for 63 yards and a touchdown. Bennett Schwenn, Milbank Region The Bulldogs lost a heartthrob 33-32 to West Central, but got a solid play from Schwenn. He caught five passes for 110 yards and a touchdown, ran for 53 yards, kicked three points on kicks, and also made six tackles. Ben Althoff, Watertown The Arrow defense should not be blamed for the loss of teams 16-0 to Brookings. The senior linebacker continued his ludicrous start to the season with five solo tackles and 11 assists, including three tackles for a loss and a blocked punt. In three games, he made 23 solo tackles, 33 assists, seven tackles for a loss, two fumbles and a blocked punt. Carson Kirwan, Castlewood Kirwan probably shouldn’t have been on last weeks list, so put him back on it after rushing 262 yards and a touchdown in the Warriors’ win at Deubrook Area. He also caught a 40-yard touchdown pass. Aiden Fredrickson, Britton-Hecla The Braves recorded their first win of the season with Fredrickson leading the way. His last numbers include 18 rushes for 196 yards and four touchdowns, 6.5 tackles and two interceptions. He sent one of those interceptions back to the end zone for another score. Damon Opdahl, Dakota Hills The Grizzlies broke into the victory column with a lot of help from Opdahl. He ran for 197 yards and three touchdowns on 29 carries and caught two passes for 34 yards and another score. Oh yeah, he also had five tackles. Trey Maaland, Deuel The Cardinals suffered their first loss, but Maaland still played well. He ran 33 yards and passed for 149 yards and a touchdown, while also recording five tackles on defense. Zane Bingham, Deuel Maalands’ favorite target on Friday was Bingham, who pulled in five passes for 104 yards. Xander Sheehan, Hamlin The Chargers settled things quickly against Estelline-Hendricks, with Sheehan scoring twice and passing two other scores. He ran for 109 yards and passed for 73. Clay Trupe, Florence-Henry The Falcons were pretty good on both sides. As proof, we present Trupe, who caught a 6-yard touchdown pass and made seven tackles on defense in Friday’s win. Trey Huber, Clark-Willow Lake The Cyclones lost another close battle, this one against Mobridge-Pollock, but Huber played well. He threw ofr 113 yards and two touchdowns and two conversions and was also involved in seven tackles on defense. Marshall Voeltz, Milbank Area The Bulldogs went back and forth with West Central with help from Feelt, who ran for 52 yards and three touchdowns and also participated in 13 tackles on defense. Mack Johnson, Watertown Another strong defensive play for the Arrows was provided by Johnson, who had four solo tackles and nine assists. Ronnie Begalka, Deuel Defense doesn’t get enough credit, does it. Begalka’s six-tackle performance on Friday featured two quarterback sacks. Thomas Erickson, Great Plains Lutheran The short-handed Panthers fell to Britton-Hecla despite a hasty 93 yards performance with a touchdown and seven tackles by Erickson. Luke Fraser, Hamlin Like Kirwan for Castlewood, Fraser is one of the best running backs in the area. His 42-yard touchdown canter on Friday was part of a 132-yard effort on the ground. Troy Kneeland, Waverly-South Shore The young Coyotes have a 0-4 start but they have played some good teams. In the loss to Florence-Henry, Kneeland produced 58 rushing yards 10 firing and also completed three passes for another 57 yards. Treven Grimsrud, Deuborok Area Grimsrud rushed for 134 yards and a touchdown for the Dolphins, who also fell to 0-4. Logan Eng, Castlewood The Warriors’ solid effort included two touchdowns by Eng, one on a 29-yard run and the other on a 37-yard pass reception. Vincent Knutson, Great Plains Lutheran It seems that every week there are a lot of players involved in tackles from 6 to 10 with a mix of solos and assists. This week, Knutson was involved in eleven of them, including eight of the solo variant.

